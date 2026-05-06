Advanced Smile Dentistry Launches Veterans Program to Improve Access to Dental Implants

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Advanced Smile Dentistry launches a Veterans Program in New Jersey to expand access to dental implant evaluations and support for restorative treatment.

Many veterans continue to face barriers to advanced dental care, and improving access to implant treatment can support long-term oral function and quality of life.” — David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry announced the launch of the Advanced Smile Veterans Program, an initiative intended to improve access to full-mouth dental implant treatment for veterans experiencing significant dental needs and financial hardship. The program provides complimentary evaluations and selected treatment support for qualifying veterans in New Jersey.

The program was developed in response to ongoing gaps in dental coverage available to many former service members. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, eligibility for comprehensive VA dental benefits is limited and often restricted to veterans who meet specific service-connected disability or other eligibility criteria. As a result, many veterans seek dental care through private providers or postpone treatment due to financial limitations.

Advanced Smile Dentistry stated that the program focuses on veterans experiencing severe tooth loss, advanced dental deterioration, or functional difficulties affecting daily life. The initiative includes complimentary 3D diagnostic scans and consultations to evaluate oral health conditions and determine potential treatment pathways.

Dr. David Basar, DDS, stated that many veterans continue to experience long-term oral health challenges without access to comprehensive restorative care, and that the program was created to improve access to treatment for individuals facing significant dental and financial barriers.

The practice reported that selected participants may receive full-mouth dental implants designed to restore oral function and improve long-term stability. Treatment planning may include implant-supported restorations such as implant-supported dentures or zirconia fixed bridges, depending on individual clinical findings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, untreated oral health conditions may contribute to broader health complications, including difficulties related to nutrition, chronic inflammation, and overall quality of life. Advanced Smile Dentistry noted that restoring oral function can influence both physical and social aspects of daily living, particularly for patients experiencing extensive tooth loss.

The practice indicated that applications for the Veterans Program are reviewed periodically, with eligibility determined by factors such as dental condition, financial hardship, and the potential impact of treatment. Veterans receiving care must be able to attend appointments at the practice's Toms River or Woodcliff Lake locations.

Advanced Smile Dentistry stated that the Veterans Program is part of its broader effort to expand educational and treatment resources related to full-mouth dental implants and restorative care. The practice continues to publish informational guidance on implant procedures, financing considerations, and long-term treatment planning.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey-based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar with locations in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, focused on full-mouth dental implant treatment, implant-supported restorations, and advanced diagnostic planning. The practice provides structured treatment approaches supported by digital technology and patient-specific care planning.

Your smile deserves care that makes you shine! ✨

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