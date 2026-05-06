Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training

WIESBADEN, Germany – An accident on a construction site or other workplace can have a significant impact on delivering the mission.

That’s why employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District and Installation Management Command recently gathered in Wiesbaden for an Accident Investigation course. The three-day training covered standard procedures for investigating, documenting, and reporting safety incidents.

Acting Headquarters USACE Chief of Safety Marty Werdebaugh and Loss Control Manager Jason Walsh taught students how to implement a step-by-step process for investigating accidents and guided them through a series of scenarios to test and improve their accident investigation skills.

Europe District professionals from construction management, project and program management and a broad range of engineering disciplines stationed in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy, joined IMCOM safety specialists to hone their accident investigation skills. A contingent from Europe District’s Safety and Occupational Health Office engaged in the training as well to review and solidify their knowledge base concerning accident reporting.

“The accident investigation course is imperative to ensure that we have a quality pool of qualified investigators for timely support to any accidents that may occur within Europe District’s footprint,” said Europe District Chief of Safety and Occupational Health Brad Lein.

Students were exposed to four accident scenarios during the application portion of the course: an overturned crane, an employee hand injury involving a table saw, a fatal fall from roof and a fire in a USACE office building. In collaborative groups, the students meticulously examined each accident site, conducted interviews with eyewitnesses, evaluated their collected data, and subsequently submitted a comprehensive report and presentation.

Reflecting on the hands-on training, Robert Onyon, a USACE construction control representative supporting projects in Poland and course participant said, “It’s far better to learn and practice these procedures in training rather than try to figure them out while dealing with a real-world situation.”

Lein emphasized the value of this training to both workforce safety and project delivery.

“Accident investigations aren’t about assigning blame—they are about uncovering the full picture. By understanding not just what happened, but why it happened and what factors contributed, we can take meaningful action to reduce risk, strengthen our systems, and prevent similar incidents from happening,” Lein said.

Lein further spoke about how the training is an example of USACE and Europe District’s commitment to safety. “By investing in comprehensive accident investigation training, USACE continues to strengthen its safety culture, recognizing that thorough investigations play a critical role in reducing future incidents,” Lein said. “With safety as its top priority, USACE empowers personnel to identify risks, improve processes, and protect both its workforces and mission.”