Printify Launches New Store Builder, Helping Organizations Launch Cause-Driven Shops in Minutes

Printify Launches New Store Builder

New drag-and-drop experience gives organizations an easy, zero-cost way to fundraise - no website, coding, or marketplace approval required

With the new Store Builder, we’re removing the friction entirely, giving teams a straightforward, risk-free way to share their cause, connect with supporters, and start raising funds immediately.” — Krists Taurins, Product Manager at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify, a leading print-on-demand platform , today announced the launch of its new Store Builder for Printify Pop-Up Store, enabling anyone - especially mission and cause-driven organizations - to create a professional, branded storefront in minutes to support their fundraising efforts.The new Store Builder is designed to remove the traditional barriers of launching fundraising initiatives online. With no subscription fees, listing costs, or upfront investment required, organizations can easily create and scale merchandise-based fundraising campaigns with zero financial risk. Combined with Printify’s print-on-demand model, the solution offers a fast, accessible path to raising funds while spreading awareness.“For many organizations, the hardest part of fundraising isn’t the mission — it’s finding simple, accessible ways to bring it to life online,” said Krists Taurins, Product Manager at Printify. “With the new Store Builder, we’re removing that friction entirely, giving teams a straightforward, risk-free way to share their cause, connect with supporters, and start raising funds immediately.”What’s newThe Store Builder introduces a fully flexible and intuitive drag-and-drop editor that allows users to design and customize their storefront without any technical skills or prior ecommerce experience.The new Store Builder takes this simplicity even further by introducing a section-based layout with live preview functionality. Organizations can add, edit, and rearrange elements such as product highlights, About sections, social links, and value propositions - including dedicated space to share their mission and impact - all while seeing changes in real time and ensuring their store looks great on both mobile and desktop.Users can also upload their own visuals, customize colors and fonts, and adjust button styles to reflect their identity and cause. A centralized asset library and global design settings make it easy to maintain a consistent look and message across the entire store.The Store Builder integrates seamlessly with Printify’s broader ecosystem, including the Personalization Hub, allowing organizations to offer customer personalized products for their fundraising events and limited-time drops - all set up in minutes.Why it matters Printify’s Pop-Up Store has already been one of the fastest ways to start selling online, removing the need to build a website or gain marketplace approval. The new Store Builder builds on this foundation by giving organizations full creative control over how they present their mission, engage supporters, and promote their merchandise.“The new Store Builder gives our users full creative control over their homepage, transforming a basic product list into a professional, branded website that tells their story, builds trust, and inspires support,” added Taurins.By combining simplicity, zero cost, and enhanced storytelling capabilities, Printify continues to lower the barriers to fundraising while helping organizations create more meaningful and engaging supporter experiences. Printify handles production and global shipping, allowing teams to focus on their mission, community, and impact.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects ecommerce merchants and organizations with a global network of Print Partners. With the industry’s largest Catalog, free AI design tools, and solutions like Pop-Up Store and the new Store Builder, Printify enables anyone to launch and scale fully branded custom product initiatives without upfront costs.

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