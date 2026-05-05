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Click to Support Georgia Wildlife

Help conserve Georgia wildlife with a few keystrokes?

It’s possible in the GoOutdoorsGeorgia Shop, which offers five options to support the Georgia Wildlife Conservation Fund in click-and-give amounts of $5 to $100.

Or, when buying a hunting or fishing license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia, simply choose to round up your payment when you check out. The extra goes to the fund.

Gray-tan tortoise on white sand taking a bite of a green plant

Gopher tortoises, our state reptile and a priority species for conservation (Matthew Moore/GaDNR)

All donations to what’s officially the Nongame Wildlife Conservation and Wildlife Habitats Acquisition Fund are dedicated by state law to conserving Georgia’s nongame – native wildlife not legally fished for or hunted – native plants, wildlife habitat and related education and outreach. DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section depends on the fund, which also includes revenue from other fundraisers such as the sale and renewal of Georgia’s bald eagle license plates, to restore, monitor and protect nongame and the wild places these species need.

The Wildlife Conservation Section receives almost no state appropriations. Instead, the agency’s work depends largely on the fund, grants and direct donations.

Girl in tan/gray kneeling by plants in green undergrowth in an open pine forest

DNR’s Audra Futch shows endangered American chaffseed at Doerun Pitchplant Bog WMA (Phil Spivey/GaDNR)

So, back to our original question: Want to help wildlife? Just click GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com/Shop or scan the code below.

Black on white QR code

Top: Georgia’s Wildlife Fund conserves nongame such as this bald eagle and eaglet in north Georgia (Ron Goldfarb/Special to GaDNR)

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Click to Support Georgia Wildlife

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