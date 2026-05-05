Feinberg Classmates Return to Campus for Alumni Weekend 2026

Alumni Weekend brought together graduates across class years for a mix of continuing medical education sessions, campus tours, social gatherings and reunion celebrations. Photo: Randy Belice

Feinberg alumni returned to campus on May 1 and 2 for Alumni Weekend 2026, an event dedicated to reconnecting classmates and celebrating milestone reunions.

For Seema Gupta, ’97, ’01 MD, the weekend provided an opportunity to reunite with friends she made in her first years of medical school.

“What was amazing about our class was that we were really close, it was such a collaborative environment,” said Gupta, who is now a board-certified ophthalmologist in Potomac, Maryland. “We would all study together, hang out together. I felt so connected to my classmates and still do today.”

This year’s weekend brought together graduates across class years for a mix of continuing medical education sessions, campus tours, social gatherings and reunion celebrations, reinforcing connections to the Feinberg community.

Programming throughout the weekend reflected the medical school’s latest educational, clinical and research initiatives. Alumni had the opportunity to participate in forums led by Feinberg faculty, covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence in healthcare to advances in neurological and rehabilitative medicine.

Between visiting with old friends, Natalie Squires Mesnier, ’01 MD, attended lectures on advancements in longevity medicine and learned more about the latest medical education innovations at Feinberg.

Marshall Sparberg, ’57, ’60 MD, spoke to medical students considering careers in gastroenterology during an afternoon mentoring lunch. Sparberg is also a member of the Half Century Club, which celebrates alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago. Photo: Randy Belice

“My medical education and the friendships formed at Feinberg are still something I carry to this day,” said Mesnier, now a practicing orthopaedic surgeon in Portland, Oregon. “If I could, I would do it all over again, exactly the same.”

The weekend offered opportunities for alumni to connect with students and recent graduates, sharing career insights and reflecting on how Feinberg has shaped their professional journeys over time.

“I try to attend as many alumni events as I can, since I live in the area and really love interacting with medical students,” said Marshall Sparberg, ’57, ’60 MD, who spoke to medical students considering careers in gastroenterology during an afternoon mentoring lunch. Sparberg is also a member of the Half Century Club, which celebrates alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago. “It’s also fun to see how the program has changed. I learn so much from these students.”

In 2023, Sparberg established a scholarship program at Feinberg to honor his late wife, Eve. The Eve Gaymont Sparberg Scholarship supports one Feinberg student over four years of medical school.

Eric G. Neilson, MD, vice president for Medical Affairs and Lewis Landsberg Dean, gave an overview of the current state of the medical school during “Conversations with the Dean.” Photo: Randy Belice

Additional highlights included campus and hospital tours, informal networking opportunities and faculty‑led discussions that allowed alumni to engage directly with school leadership and current initiatives shaping Feinberg’s future.

Eric G. Neilson, MD, vice president for Medical Affairs and Lewis Landsberg Dean, shared remarks with alumni and guests and gave an overview of the current state of the medical school during “Conversations with the Dean.”

During his speech, Neilson updated alumni on the medical school’s most recent achievements, including faculty awards, the development of new departments, institutes and centers and the medical school’s federally funded research.

“In 2026, Feinberg has made advancements in incorporating the latest technology into medical education, we’ve continued to produce high-impact research and made progress on a capital campaign to fuel the next chapter,” Neilson said.

This year’s Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to Lawrence Lenke, ’86 MD, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a pioneer in complex adult and pediatric spinal deformity surgery. Photo: Randy Belice

Neilson also presented this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award to Lawrence Lenke, ’86 MD, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a pioneer in complex adult and pediatric spinal deformity surgery.

“Larry is one of the world’s foremost leaders in spinal deformity surgery,” Neilson said. “We’re incredibly proud of him being an alumnus and delighted to celebrate your accomplishments along with all of the Feinberg alumni together.”