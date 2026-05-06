Education Bridge Platform Enhances Quality Across Publisher K-12 Educational Materials

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Mission-focused approach unites content development with classroom implementation

Quality curriculum and educational materials drive student success, but only when they reach classrooms on schedule and intact” — Atul Goel, President of Continuum and KGL

BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum Marketing (Continuum), a leading marketing execution partner, in partnership with its sister brands under CJK Group, announces significant expansion of their services for K-12 educational publishers through Education Bridge, the industry's first comprehensive service suite designed specifically for K-12 educational publishers.Educational publishers face unprecedented challenges including unpredictable adoption cycles, fragmented vendor relationships, and cash flow pressures that strain smaller teams managing larger workloads. Education Bridge addresses these pain points by connecting content creation to classroom delivery through CJK Group companies KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. (KGL), Sheridan, and Continuum. This year, Todd Vanek joined Education Bridge as Senior Vice President, bringing 28 years of educational printing experience to guide publishers through complex adoption scenarios. Publishers rely on this integrated support system to navigate tight deadlines and evolving classroom demands."Publishers invest tremendous resources developing materials that advance learning outcomes, and we partner with them at every stage to bring those tools to students effectively," said Todd Vanek, Senior Vice President of Education Bridge. "From adoption planning and production forecasting to managing state-specific requirements and district delivery protocols, we handle the complex logistics so publishers can focus on creating exceptional educational content."Education Bridge continues to provide enhanced delivery services including district-specific packing, white-glove classroom delivery, and just-in-time distribution that aligns with school implementation schedules, including specialized handling for state depositories with strict requirements such as those in California. The platform leverages over 2,000 dedicated experts with deep industry knowledge in curriculum design, subject matter expertise in math, science, language arts, and social studies, creative execution, and marketing procurement to deliver specialized expertise that expands publishers' internal capabilities. With 30 global facilities and over 40 global manufacturing partners, the service offers unmatched production scale and flexibility."Quality curriculum and educational materials drive student success, but only when they reach classrooms on schedule and intact," said Atul Goel, President of Continuum and KGL. "Our solution ensures everything meets rigorous educational standards while arriving at schools when teachers need them. This reliability gives publishers confidence that their carefully developed instructional content will have maximum classroom impact."The platform's expanded logistics capabilities ensure materials arrive at depositories fully intact, correctly sorted by classroom, and ready for immediate implementation, eliminating weeks of manual processing by district personnel. Through coordinated workflows, full visibility, and dedicated project management, the service provides comprehensive management with clear accountability at every stage from initial content development through student usage.

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