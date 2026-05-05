Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 5 Holds Change of Command

CHEATHAM ANNEX, Williamsburg, Va. — Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 5 (NCHB-5) held a change of command ceremony May 4, 2026, at Navy Expeditionary Logistics Group (NAVELSG), Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Cmdr. Marc D. Wilson assumed command of NCHB- from Cmdr. Kerry McCawley, during the ceremony, marking the formal transfer of leadership, authority and responsibility for the battalion.

Wilson previously served as NCHB-5’s executive officer as part of the battalion’s fleet-up model. Under the model, executive officers serve in that role for approximately 18 months before they “fleet-up” to serve as commanding officers.

“Thank you to Cmdr. McCauley for his leadership over the past two years,” said Wilson. “He has set this battalion up for continued success. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to work with and lead the Sailors of NAVELSG’s Best Battalion.”

Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 5 is a Selective Reserve unit under Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group. Based in Tacoma, Washington, NCHB-5 specializes in worldwide, rapid-deployment logistics, including loading and off-loading ships and aircraft in varied environments.

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