NAVINSGEN Holds First Badging Ceremony

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES 05.05.2026

On April 6, 2026, the Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) convened its inaugural Badging Ceremony at the Admiral Gooding Center on the Washington Navy Yard. During the ceremony, credentials and badges were formally awarded to personnel who successfully completed all requisite training and certification programs. Vice Admiral Wayne Baze, the Naval Inspector General (NAVIG), addressed the recipients in his congratulatory remarks, stating, "This is an important step for you all. These credentials show your dedication to the important work of your respective fields.”

These certifications are a critical component of the Inspector General's mission, issued exclusively to certified Department of the Navy personnel tasked with official duties, including investigations and inspections. The certification curriculum, founded on the NAVIG Certification Manual, is pivotal for standardizing processes across the NAVIG Enterprise. The 30 certifications awarded were the result of nearly 1000 hours of dedicated training by the candidates.

Captain Jeffrey Roberts, Director of NAVINSGEN’s Training and Certification Division, commented on the program's evolution. “We continue to refine the process with recommendations from across the Enterprise. While ensuring a baseline level of knowledge, the certification process also provides opportunities for Enterprise professionals to enhance their level of knowledge, build intra-enterprise relationships, and mentor personnel.”

The authority for these duties is delineated in key naval instructions. SECNAV INSTRUCTION 5430.57H specifies that the NAVIG Enterprise is to "provide independent, objective, and professional inspections, assessments, inquiries, research and evaluation, investigations, oversight, and advice on any and all matters of importance to the DON.”

Furthermore, NAVINSGENINST 5512.1A establishes the official policy for the issuance, control, and use of NAVIG credentials and badges. It outlines the specific credentials for investigators, inspectors, and senior officials, and affirms that "the bearer of these credentials is authorized to examine any Department of the Navy mission, program, function, system, or operation... with or without prior notification, and is authorized immediate and unrestricted access to all Navy and Marine Corps facilities, records, and information.”

Following the ceremony, Captain Roberts stated, “Congratulations on completing this career milestone. We sincerely thank all those in attendance and especially the dedicated instructors and facilitators, who are also essential to this achievement.”