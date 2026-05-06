Pharos Releases Cloud 4.5, Expanding Control, Simplifying Setup, and Modernizing the Print Experience

New capabilities give IT teams greater control over security, faster deployment at scale, and a more seamless user experience

WEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharos Systems International , a leader in PrintOps, today announced the release of Pharos Cloud 4.5, introducing new capabilities designed to give organizations greater control over security , simplify print deployment at scale, and improve both administrator and end-user experiences. As organizations continue to modernize IT environments, print infrastructure remains a complex and often fragmented part of the ecosystem; the new release addresses this by reducing manual effort, improving visibility, and giving IT teams more direct control over how print environments are secured, deployed, and managed.“Security has become a top priority for organizations as they navigate hybrid and cloud-first environments,” said Robert Palmer, Research VP, IDC Imaging Domain. “IDC is seeing a clear shift toward solutions that not only strengthen protection, but also reduce operational complexity and give organizations more direct control over their security posture.”This release enhances security control and simplifies administrative complexity by introducing:Customer-managed encryption keys, allowing organizations to create, manage, and rotate keys based on internal policiesIntegrated certificate management, enabling administrators to create, upload, and manage certificates within the productReduced reliance on manual configuration and specialized expertiseAdditionally, Pharos Cloud 4.5 improves efficiency, control, and user experience in one release. Administrators can deploy print queues at scale with reusable profiles and onboard devices instantly, while new usage and cost insights support better reporting and budgeting. Expanded controls for mobile access and system notifications help meet compliance needs, and enhanced Print Scout visibility improves device lifecycle management. For end users, QR code sign-in at HP printers delivers a faster, more seamless authentication experience.“Organizations are looking for ways to simplify operations while maintaining control over security and user experience,” said Josh Orum, CEO of Pharos. “With this release, we’re making it easier to deploy and manage print environments at scale, while giving customers more direct control over how their systems are secured and operated.”Pharos Cloud continues to build on its cloud-native architecture, helping organizations reduce reliance on legacy print infrastructure while improving efficiency, visibility, and control. With this release, Pharos reinforces its commitment to enabling modern, scalable, and user-centric print environments.About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is the leader in PrintOps, the integrated, user-centric, and cloud-native approach to managing printing and the infrastructure and operations behind it. Pharos’ modern print management software empowers enterprises to reduce costs, strengthen security, and support today’s hybrid workforce with simple, reliable, and scalable printing solutions. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including many of the world’s largest Fortune 500 companies, Pharos has helped eliminate print servers, cut millions in print-related spend, and accelerate the transition to cloud-based infrastructure. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has been delivering innovative print management solutions and measurable ROI since 1992. For more information, visit pharos.com.

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