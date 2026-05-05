VERIFIED Launches Payment Bridge for High-Risk Merchants Facing Processor Approval Delays

Card-to-stablecoin checkout enables immediate revenue while traditional merchant accounts are secured

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERIFIED Credit Card Processing today launched a payment bridge designed for high-risk merchants who need to accept customer payments immediately while waiting for traditional processor approval—a process that can take weeks or months and often results in lost revenue.The company's new solution, VERIFIED Crypto Checkout, allows merchants to accept standard credit and debit card payments online or in-person while settlement is routed through USDC, a dollar-backed stablecoin. This creates an immediate and flexible payment path that can serve as a primary solution for merchants without access to traditional processing, while also acting as a bridge or backup as VERIFIED secures long-term merchant account placement through its network of acquiring banks and processors.From the customer's perspective, checkout remains familiar. They begin by entering their card details as they would on any ecommerce site, and are then securely redirected to a licensed payment provider to complete the transaction. In some cases, customers may be asked to complete identity verification (KYC) depending on transaction size, location, and provider requirements. Behind the scenes, the payment is processed through these providers and settled to the merchant in USDC rather than through traditional banking rails."We talk to merchants every week who've lost $10,000, $20,000, even $50,000 in revenue while waiting for processor approval—or worse, had their temporary solution shut down mid-application," said Brad Ungar, Founder of VERIFIED Credit Card Processing. "Crypto Checkout solves that gap. Customers pay with their regular cards, merchants get paid in minutes, and there's no account to shut down while we're securing their permanent processing setup. It's a bridge, not a replacement—but it keeps the business running."VERIFIED Crypto Checkout is designed primarily for merchants in industries such as CBD, kratom, nutraceuticals, supplements, and other regulated categories that are frequently restricted by platforms like Stripe and Shopify Payments. Common use cases include newly launched businesses waiting for initial processor approval, established merchants whose accounts were unexpectedly terminated, and companies implementing a backup payment method to reduce dependency on a single provider.Once funds are received in USDC, merchants can convert to USD through exchanges such as Coinbase or Kraken, typically within 24 to 48 hours depending on their setup. Alternatively, merchants can hold USDC balances on these exchanges and earn 3-4% annual yield, similar to a high-yield business savings account—providing optionality around cash flow timing that traditional payment processing does not offer. While stablecoin settlement introduces a conversion step, it allows businesses to continue generating revenue during periods where traditional payment processing is unavailable.VERIFIED Crypto Checkout charges a flat 4% platform fee, while underlying payment providers apply their own processing costs, which typically average around 4% for credit card transactions and lower for debit depending on the provider and region. Merchants also have the option to pass the VERIFIED platform fee to customers through a configurable checkout setting, allowing for flexible pricing strategies. While this structure can result in higher total fees during the bridge period, it enables merchants to generate revenue immediately instead of waiting for processing approval.Unlike standalone crypto payment processors, VERIFIED positions Crypto Checkout as a hybrid solution. Merchants use it as an immediate payment method while VERIFIED works to secure a traditional merchant account for long-term processing, lower fees, and full card network compatibility. Many merchants continue using it as a backup payment rail even after approval to avoid relying on a single provider.The system is built with a non-custodial structure, meaning funds are sent directly to the merchant's wallet and are never held by VERIFIED. No card data is stored within the plugin, and customers complete payment through secure, provider-hosted checkout environments that include identity verification and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance as required by financial regulations. All underlying payment providers operate as licensed and regulated entities.In addition to standard checkout functionality, VERIFIED Crypto Checkout supports recurring subscription payments without stored cards, payment links for invoice-style collection, and automated recovery emails that help merchants recapture abandoned or incomplete orders. The platform also supports in-person payments through dynamic QR codes, allowing merchants to accept payments on-site without traditional point-of-sale hardware. The product is available as a WooCommerce plugin and can also be integrated via API for custom implementations.VERIFIED Crypto Checkout is available now.Learn more and get started:About VERIFIED Credit Card ProcessingVERIFIED Credit Card Processing is a payment processing brokerage specializing in high-risk merchant accounts. The company works with acquiring banks and processors to secure approvals for businesses operating in regulated industries, including CBD, kratom, nutraceuticals, telehealth, and subscription ecommerce.Founded by industry operator Brad Ungar, VERIFIED focuses on long-term payment stability through multi-bank placement, transparent pricing, and flexible infrastructure designed for high-risk business models.For more information, visit https://verifiedcreditcardprocessing.com

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