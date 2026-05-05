Capture Launches Voice-Controlled AI Platform That Lets Customers Digitize Memories Without Lifting a Finger

Capture

Industry-first hands-free ordering and 6K upscaling technology arrives as Americans race to preserve 60 billion photos before they fade forever

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capture today unveiled a completely redesigned website featuring the memory preservation industry's first voice-enabled AI assistant, allowing customers to select services, configure orders, and complete checkout entirely hands-free. The platform, architected by Chief Product Officer Jason Law, represents a fundamental reimagining of how families interact with digitization services while addressing an urgent crisis: tens of billions of family photographs and hundreds of millions of videotapes deteriorating in American homes.Redesigning the Experience from the Ground UpThe website overhaul stems from a recognition that traditional e-commerce interfaces create unnecessary barriers between families and memory preservation. Law, who joined Capture to build AI-powered products that scale, led a complete platform redesign focused on eliminating friction at every step."We're in the golden age of AI, and there's an opportunity in every industry, especially consumer services, to harness this technology to genuinely delight customers," Law explains. "The question we asked wasn't 'how do we make ordering easier,' but rather 'what if customers didn't have to navigate an interface at all?' That thinking led us to voice."Recent usage data reveals the technology's transformative potential. One customer recently spent 24 minutes conversing with Capture's AI assistant, using only voice commands to navigate the complete digitization process. The customer selected tape formats, chose quality options, added photo albums, and finalized payment without touching a keyboard or clicking a button. The interaction demonstrates how voice technology removes barriers that have prevented families from preserving irreplaceable memories.Law's product philosophy centers on attacking large markets where new consumer experiences and technology can solve scale issues. Before joining Capture, he focused on building products for markets worth billions, where traditional approaches created unnecessary friction. At Capture, he saw a massive installed base of undigitized content and an industry still operating with 1990s-era user experiences."AI isn't just about making things faster. It's about making complex things simple," Law notes. "When you can tell a system 'I have twelve VHS tapes from my daughter's childhood and three photo albums from my wedding' and it just handles everything from there, you've removed the cognitive load that stops people from acting."The Race Against TimeThe redesigned platform arrives at a critical moment. Despite over two decades of professional digitization services, American households still store an estimated 60 to 100 billion physical photographs, 400 to 800 million photo albums, and 500 million to 1 billion videotapes. Every day that passes, magnetic tape degrades, photo chemicals break down, and memories fade. Professional digitization has reached fewer than 20 percent of videotapes and barely 3 percent of photo collections nationwide.Hardware obsolescence accelerates the urgency. VCRs capable of playing decades-old tapes are increasingly scarce, and the equipment needed to properly transfer film reels to digital formats requires specialized expertise. Estate transitions and downsizing decisions force families to confront boxes of media they've postponed dealing with for years.Technology That Reconstructs, Not Just CopiesThe new website showcases Capture's proprietary AI upscaling capabilities, which reconstruct video frame by frame up to 6K resolution. The approach differs fundamentally from basic transfer services. Rather than simply capturing whatever remains on deteriorating tape, Capture's neural networks analyze patterns, restore lost detail, correct color degradation, and output footage suitable for modern 4K and 6K displays.Every tape receives professional treatment regardless of selected quality tier. Capture creates a ProRes intermediate master file, which provides a lossless preservation of the original signal, before applying AI enhancement. For customers selecting higher-quality options, machine learning algorithms then work frame by frame, genuinely reconstructing detail rather than simply stretching pixels larger. The industry standard remains 480p transfers with no enhancement, essentially digital copies of degraded analog content.Law oversaw integration of these AI capabilities directly into the website experience, allowing customers to preview enhancement options, understand quality differences through interactive comparisons, and make informed decisions about preservation levels.The platform also highlights Capture's touchless photo album scanning technology, the industry's only solution that digitizes albums without removing photographs. The system now combines with AI-powered image restoration, meticulously preserving nostalgic color tones while bringing faded images back to viewable quality. This addresses a process 95 percent of consumers would never attempt manually: removing photos from albums, scanning individually, and reassembling collections.Honest Pricing in a Discount-Driven IndustryThe redesigned platform maintains transparent, consistent pricing, a deliberate choice in an industry dominated by perpetual promotional codes and fluctuating "sale" prices. Law's team built the pricing interface to display straightforward costs without countdown timers, artificial urgency, or hidden fees."Many services in this space operate on manufactured scarcity," Law observes. "We believe families should make preservation decisions based on quality and capability, not because a marketing tactic is pressuring them. Our pricing reflects genuine value, and it stays consistent."This approach succeeds because demand stems from authentic need rather than promotional conversion. With hundreds of millions of video units and tens of billions of photographs still unpreserved, and with physical media continuing to degrade, the market opportunity remains substantial for services delivering genuine quality.Strategic Partnerships and Market PositionCapture's integration with major retailers including Google Photos, PhotoBucket, Costco, Walmart, CVS, and Sam's Club positions the company to serve the recovering digitization market at unprecedented scale. The partnership with Google Photos, where AI-powered facial recognition automatically organizes digitized content, creates a complete ecosystem extending value beyond the initial conversion."Jason's exceptional product vision has been critical in delivering solutions that meet evolving customer needs," notes Lisa McCabe, CEO of Capture. "The platform he's built makes professional preservation accessible to everyone, regardless of technical comfort level."About CaptureCapture specializes in converting analog media, including photo albums, photographs, videotapes, film reels, slides, and digital media, into high-quality digital formats using proprietary AI technology. As the only service offering direct Google Photos integration and touchless album scanning, Capture partners with Fujifilm, Google, Costco, and Walmart to preserve irreplaceable family memories.Learn more at https://www Media Contact:

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