Starling Adds Veteran Regulators Dudley and McCaul to Advisory Board

Bill Dudley, past President FRB NY Elizabeth McCaul, past Member of the Supervisory Board, ECB

Former NY Fed President and Former ECB Supervisor to Support Predictive Approaches to Risk

Developing tools to identify cultural and behavioral risks earlier is at the heart of Starling’s work, and it is critical to preventing the kinds of failures that erode public trust.” — Bill Dudley

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starling , a pioneering risk governance and supervisory solutions provider, announced today the appointment of two prominent regulators, Bill Dudley and Elizabeth McCaul, to its Industry & Regulatory Advisory Board.William C. Dudley was president and CEO of the New York Fed from 2009 to 2018 and was vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee. He is currently a senior advisor at Princeton University and chairman of the Bretton Woods Committee. Elizabeth McCaul was a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank from 2019 to 2025, the first American to serve in that role. She was previously New York Superintendent of Banks and was Promontory Financial Group’s New York partner-in-charge, CEO of EMEA and global head of strategy.“Since the Global Financial Crisis, Bill and Elizabeth have been at the center of global efforts to make supervision more forward-looking, more disciplined, and more effective,” said Stephen Scott, Founder & CEO of Starling. “Both have championed ideas central to our work, including the application of behavioral sciences and AI-powered ‘SupTech’ capabilities.”“I am pleased to welcome them as we expand our efforts to move from retrospective diagnosis to proactive prevention,” Scott added."For too long, culture has been treated as something difficult to measure and therefore difficult to manage,” Dudley said. “In reality, incentives and social norms determine whether institutions are well run. Developing tools to identify cultural and behavioral risks earlier is at the heart of Starling’s work, and it is critical to preventing the kinds of failures that erode public trust.”Dudley added, “I was interested in supporting Starling because the industry needs more sophisticated ways to understand how organizational behavior influences risk and performance. That is going to become increasingly important in supervision and governance.”“Culture is not an abstract concern,” McCaul said. “It is foundational to the resilience of any financial institution, and a central factor in every serious failure we have seen. Time after time, lapses in governance, blind spots in decision-making, and normalized corner-cutting have translated into real financial costs and crises of confidence.”McCaul added, “Supervisors and firms need to move from detect-and-correct to predict-and-prevent capabilities, using technology to identify emerging cultural and behavioral risks before they become supervisory or governance failures. The financial sector needs better tools to make organizational behavior more observable and actionable—an important reason I was interested in supporting Starling’s work in this area.”The appointments strengthen Starling’s ability to translate advances in behavioral science and data analytics into practical supervisory tools. Drawing on Dudley’s and McCaul’s experience at the center of global financial oversight, the firm will further refine its approach to identifying emerging cultural and behavioral risks and embedding those insights into day-to-day governance and supervision.

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