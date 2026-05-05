Dyna Software Announces All-New Platform Copilot at Knowledge 2026

First agentic AI for ServiceNow platform configuration enables business users to generate and apply configurations using natural language requirements

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyna Software, Inc. , an Elite ServiceNow Build Partner specializing in AI-powered platform governance and health, today announced Platform Copilot(tm) - the world’s first true agentic AI platform for configuring ServiceNow. Dyna Software is showing the platform for the first time this week at Knowledge 2026 in Las Vegas, from May 5–7th.Platform Copilot is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates with a customer’s ServiceNow development instance and works autonomously to interpret business requirements and generate complete configurations. This innovation for the ServiceNow ecosystem shifts the ability to fulfill business needs upstream and into the conversation of requirements. This changes the speed and capability that ServiceNow customers can increase enterprise output without creating risk, development resource bottlenecks and added cost. With instance aware capabilities, Platform Copilot can reshape how organizations enable distributed development, shorten business delivery timeframes and innovate into enterprise service management.Advantages and features include:• Autonomous generation of complete ServiceNow configurations based on natural language inputs of requirements• Ability to create configurations from images such as Visio diagrams, white board sessions and more• The production of workflows within ServiceNow from both image and standard text prompts• Live ServiceNow previews of proposed configurations before changes are applied• Automated generation and execution of ATF tests alongside every configuration• Sensitive-field protections and schema-aware safeguards built into every interaction• Quickly resolve enhancements and fix backlogs• Rapid delivery of transformational outcomes, with fast prototyping for production-ready builds in 80% less time• Improved ServiceNow accessibility by eliminating core platform support and development restrictions• Comprehensive audit history at the user, project and organization level, capturing every interaction and change produced• User Feedback mechanism for improved ServiceNow configuration quality and consistency• Measurable cost reduction and faster time-to-value“AI is beginning to change how enterprise platforms are built and managed, shifting the focus from manual configuration to intelligent collaboration between people and software,” said Ron Browning, CEO of Dyna Software. “With Platform Copilot, we are moving toward a future where organizations can express the outcomes they want and the platform itself helps bring those ideas to life. Our vision is to remove the traditional barriers between business intent and technical execution, so companies are more agile, more cost effective and able to unlock the full potential of their ServiceNow investments.”In addition to supporting enterprises, Platform Copilot also unlocks a new delivery model for ServiceNow Partners. Solution providers and system integrators can leverage Platform Copilot to free up consulting time for larger IT transformation projects and initiatives. By ending the burden of manual configuration and the inefficiencies that come with it, partners are now able to deliver ahead of schedule with improved quality and margins.Pricing and AvailabilityPlatform Copilot pricing is based on the deployment scope and available through a credit-based consumption model. It has a very low entry cost and no long-term locked in commitments. ServiceNow users are invited to sign up to learn more by visiting https://dynasoftwareinc.com/go-newplatformcopilot . The new platform will become generally available in Q3, 2026.About Dyna Software Inc.Dyna Software Inc. supports enterprise organizations in efficiently optimizing their ServiceNow ecosystems. For almost 10 years, the company has specialized in driving ServiceNow platform resiliency, setting delivery standards, and strengthening governance as workflows increase in volume and accelerate with AI. Dyna Software’s flagship product, GuardRails, empowers Global 2000 companies to mitigate risk and scale confidently. Partnering closely with ServiceNow and its account teams, Dyna Software assists US Bank, RBC, Cisco, Banner Health, Energy and other industry leaders in deploying new workflows and AI-driven capabilities faster and with greater confidence for improved time-to-value. For more information, visit www.dynasoftwareinc.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.