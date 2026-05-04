U.S. Fleet Cyber Command Emphasizes Increased Warfighting Edge at Commander Operational Summit

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND – U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, and U.S. 10th Fleet concluded the 2026 Commanders' Operational Summit, sending a clear and resolute message to global adversaries: the U.S. Navy's cyber forces are unified, coordinated, and ready for the fight. The summit, held from March 3-5, brought together the Navy's top Information Warfare commanders and leaders to align and synchronize operations across the information warfare spectrum, ensuring the Navy maintains a warfighting advantage in the digital domain.

“As the nature of warfare is evolving, the role of space, cyber, SIGINT and information operations is growing,” said Vice Adm. Heidi Berg, commander of FCC/NSC/C10F. “To succeed, we must be fully synchronized and integrated across the Fleet and Joint Force.”

The conference ensured alignment across the force against prioritized requirements, while building agility to respond to emergent requirements through the integration of the Navy's "total force," that leverages the unique expertise and capabilities of both active duty and reserve sailors as well as civilian personnel. This included a relentless focus on training and integrating advanced technology to support scale and speed as well as building mastery across the force.

“The only way we’re going to build a better future is from the contribution of everyone here in attendance,” said Rear Adm. John Byington, acting executive director and command information officer of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, and U.S. 10th Fleet. “We are always going to be better when we are aligned with the commander’s intent.”

The unified message from Fleet Cyber Command is clear: the U.S. Navy's cyber forces are on the offensive, continually sharpening their skills and synchronizing their operations to deter aggression and, when necessary, to win decisively in the cyber domain

FCC, NAVSPACE and C10F – is an operational force composed of more than 14,000 active and reserve Sailors and civilians organized into 26 active commands, 40 CMF units, and 31 reserve commands around the globe.

For more news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. Navy Space / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit http://www.fcc.navy.mil/ / or follow us on LinkedIn @USFleetCyberCommand, on X @USFLEETCYBERCOM and on Facebook @USFLTCYBERCOM.