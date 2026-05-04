Software Solutions, Inc. Acquires EDGE Document Solutions

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Software Solutions, Inc. (SSI), a 100% employee-owned provider of ERP software and services for the public sector, today announced the acquisition of EDGE Document Solutions, an electronic document generation platform that helps organizations create, deliver, and archive critical documents as digital files or printed on blank stock. The solution is now part of the SSI product family as VIP Edge Checks.Through the acquisition, SSI broadens both its product capabilities and customer footprint. The expanded client base spans a wide range of industries, including public sector, education, legal, accounting, utilities, banking, manufacturing, and nonprofit organizations, with customers in 42 states and several Canadian provinces.“Public sector organizations are balancing modernization with operational realities,” said Rick Fortman, CEO of Software Solutions, Inc. “Some processes are ready to go fully digital, while others still require print for workflow, compliance, or constituent needs. By bringing EDGE into the SSI family, we’re expanding the ways our customers can securely generate, deliver, and retain critical payroll and payables documents without being boxed into a single delivery model.”VIP Edge Checks enables organizations to eliminate the need for preprinted forms by producing documents electronically from raw system data and delivering them as either digital images or printed output on blank stock. The platform supports a wide range of document types produced in moderate to high volume, including purchase orders, invoices, checks, statements, and reports, along with digital and web-based options for storing and managing documents electronically.Key capabilities of VIP Edge Checks include the ability to:- Generate documents electronically from existing source systems.- Deliver documents digitally (including image-based formats) and archive them for retention needs.- Print on blank stock to reduce dependency on preprinted forms.- Support hybrid environments where print and digital workflows coexist.VIP Edge Checks includes features such as electronic document generation from raw system data, digital delivery and secure archiving, blank stock printing for checks and other financial documents, configurable templates, and integration support to reduce duplicate entry.With VIP Edge Checks now part of SSI’s product suite, SSI customers will benefit from tighter alignment between document creation and core VIP products, including VIP Accounting, VIP Payroll & HR, and VIP Utility Billing, supporting a more consistent approach to outbound document generation and delivery.The acquisition reflects Software Solutions, Inc.’s continued investment in flexible, secure document solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern organizations.About Software Solutions, Inc.Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Software Solutions, Inc. (SSI) is a 100% employee-owned company providing ERP software and services to counties, cities, villages, townships, libraries, utility companies, schools, special districts, and other public agencies. SSI’s VIP software suite includes solutions for accounting, analytics and budgeting, AP automation, payroll and HR, employee self-service, talent management, utility billing, and cloud hosting. SSI is known for delivering exceptional customer experiences driven by passionate employee owners.

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