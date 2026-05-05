Vendor Selection Blind Spots Emerge as AI & Tech Evolve, Expert Says

Husam Jandal International Husam Jandal

As digital partnerships skyrocket, executives vetting vendors and high-level consultants must examine specialization and AI use to ensure strategic alignment.

The shift to digital partnerships improves access to experts with tailor-fit skill sets, but the deluge of possibilities increases the importance of a thorough vendor selection process.” — Husam Jandal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant , says technological advancements are creating blind spots in the vendor vetting and selection process for executives. Additional insights are available in “ The Executive Guide to Vendor Selection ,” now live on HusamJandal.com DEMAND FOR CONSULTING AND OUTSOURCED KNOWLEDGE IS GROWINGThe latest forecasts predict an increase in demand for external partners, with specific changes to delivery models and expectations.> Business Consulting Growth: The market, recently valued at $314 billion, is expected to reach nearly $450 billion by 2034.> Outsourcing Expansion: Recently valued at $4.17 trillion, the market is expected to reach $7.11 trillion in 2030, with knowledge process outsourcing seeing steady growth.> Digital Demand: 41 percent of firms now prefer virtual or hybrid consulting models.> AI Expectations: 92 percent of businesses that lock in with a service vendor say artificial intelligence (AI) is part of the package, and 87 percent say it is expected.“The shift to digital partnerships improves access to experts with tailor-fit skill sets,” Jandal explains. “But the deluge of possibilities increases the importance of a thorough vendor selection process.”VENDOR SELECTION CRITERIA AND VETTING PROCESSES MUST EVOLVEWhile traditional vendor selection criteria such as expertise and reputation remain essential, vetting processes must evolve to keep pace with technology, Jandal notes.> Working Style: Digital partners must embed themselves in the business and understand its processes, team, and numbers every bit as much as a consultant with boots on the ground would, to be successful. Executives vetting candidates should probe their working style to verify this will happen.> Business Acumen: While online talent marketplaces enable rapid hiring, leaders should be cautious about accepting the consultant title at face value, as platforms often attract execution specialists who may not understand the broader implications of their actions on a business.> AI Use and Practices: There should be clarity around concerns such as capabilities, privacy, and security. Additionally, leaders must confirm how core human elements, such as nuanced brand voice and complex problem-solving, will be protected and prioritized by the partner.“By addressing a few new areas of risk during the vendor selection process, executives increase their odds of finding a digital partner who understands the business as a whole and contributes to the big-picture goals,” Jandal adds.Those interested in learning more about vetting digital partners and developing a comprehensive digital strategy are encouraged to visit HusamJandal.com.ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

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