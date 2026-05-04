Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program

Team Dover leaders, Key Support Liaisons (KSLs), commanders and first sergeants gathered for a Key Support Liaison luncheon, April 29, 2026. The Commander’s KSL is an official unit readiness program that connects military families with leadership, information and resources. The program supports spouses and families throughout the military life cycle, including deployments, temporary duty assignments, permanent changes of station and other challenges tied to military service. The luncheon was hosted by Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and his spouse, DeDe Musa. It was designed to thank Key Support Liaisons for their service while providing clear expectations for the wing’s Commander’s Key Support Program. “Although the program’s name has changed, its purpose remains the same,” explained Col. Musa, “...strengthening readiness, sharing information, improving communication and connecting people with the resources they need.” Formerly known as the Key Spouse Program, the Commander’s Key Support Program was rebranded in 2024 to expand volunteer eligibility beyond spouses and strengthen training and resources for Air and Space Force families. The updated program allows commanders to appoint trained volunteers who best represent their unit, including spouses, active-duty members, federal civilians, family members and civilians connected to the unit. Key Support Liaisons serve as official unit representatives and act as a link between unit leadership and spouses or families. While they are not counselors, fundraisers or social planners, they serve as trained peer-to-peer support and referral resources who help connect families with agencies such as the Military and Family Readiness Center, chaplains, Military OneSource and other installation support services. “You don't see a lot of Key Support Liaisons in other career paths, but we need it here,” said Dede Musa. “We cannot look at our Airmen and assume their families are fine. As long as someone chooses to serve, we have a responsibility to help ensure their family has support.” The luncheon allowed leaders to reinforce the expectations and purpose of the KSL role while emphasizing the importance of two-way communication between families and leadership. Commanders and their Key Support Teams are encouraged to establish expectations for communication with leadership and unit families, including meeting frequency, information flow, notification procedures, crisis communication plans and support requirements. “Be consistent,” said Dede Musa. “There is not one right way to build this program, but consistency helps people know where to go, who to ask and how to stay connected.” She also explained how the program has evolved and the importance of adapting it to meet each unit’s families' needs. “I previously served as a Key Support Liaison while working full time as a stay-at-home mom,” said Dede Musa. “I’ve been around long enough to know things don’t always need to stay the same. We are always looking for ways to improve, find our voices within the community and make the program work for the families we support.” For commanders and first sergeants, the program provides another avenue to better understand the needs of Airmen and families within their squadron or unit. KSLs can help identify trends, share recurring concerns and ensure families know where to turn for support before challenges become crises. “When it comes to Airmen, we say they are the advantage,” said Col. Musa. “Programs like this help fill the gaps between what we have and what we wish we had, ensuring our people and families stay connected to the support they need.” The luncheon also served as a reminder that family readiness and mission readiness are connected. By strengthening communication between leadership and families, the Commander’s Key Support Program helps build a more informed, resilient and connected Team Dover community. As Team Dover continues to invest in family readiness, the KSL luncheon provided an opportunity to recognize the volunteers who help keep families connected to the mission, the unit and each other.