WASHINGTON–U.S. Soldiers with the Idaho National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DC) responded to a shooting incident alongside the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, April 28, 2026.

The call sounded as Sgt. 1st Class Cody Lanier, a platoon sergeant with the Idaho National Guard assigned to JTF-DC, was distributing dinner plates to his Soldiers. His team immediately headed to the scene to assist in any way they could. Three Soldiers assisted MPD with gathering information and locating evidence, while the rest established a security perimeter to allow first responders to render aid and to preserve the integrity of the scene.

“It was a great opportunity to assist the local community and allow our law enforcement partners to complete their jobs,” said Lanier.

The Soldiers’ commitment to putting the mission first reflects the Army Values and the National Guard’s commitment to being ready, responsive, and engaged in the communities they serve.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2026 Date Posted: 05.04.2026 09:39 Story ID: 564287 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF- Idaho Guardsmen Respond to Shooting Incident, by SSG Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.