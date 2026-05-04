The Navy Owes You Uniforms. Here’s How to Get Them

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Navy launched a new Uniform Electronic Gift Card Program to ensure eligible Sailors obtain required uniform items not received upon graduating from Recruit Training Command (RTC) beginning June 1, 2024.

The program provides Active and Reserve Sailors a direct way to receive uniform items through Navy Exchange uniform centers without incurring out-of-pocket costs. It was established in response to supply chain and production challenges that, in some cases, left recruits without a full seabag when transferring to training commands or the Fleet. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service began notifying affected Sailors through SmartDocs on April 10.

“Sailors should know that the Navy will live up to its responsibility to provide them the uniforms promised and needed to accomplish their assigned duties in the Fleet,” said Robert B. Carroll, branch head, OPNAV N13X. Under the new process, eligible Sailors will receive an electronic voucher loaded with funds for the specific uniform items they are owed. The program replaces a parcel shipment process that often proved inefficient when Sailors transferred or shipments were returned because of outdated addresses.

“The program provides an avenue for eligible Sailors to obtain owed uniform items from the closest Navy Exchange Uniform Center without incurring out-of-pocket costs,” Carroll said.

To begin the process, eligible Sailors should email rtcuniforms@nexweb.org and provide their:

full name

graduating company or division

graduation date

phone number

and personal email address (not a military email account)

Once a Sailor’s information is validated, Navy Exchange Service Command will send instructions on how to accept and use the e-gift card, along with a list of outstanding uniform items.

Eligible Sailors should act early. The e-gift card must be used to obtain all required items before it expires at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2026.

The funds are not transferable and must be presented by the Sailor on a cell phone along with military identification. It cannot be printed and used in paper form.

Sailors who already purchased missing items out of pocket should first contact the Navy Uniform Matters Office at umo_cmc@navy.mil with details on the items owed and receipts showing the date and cost of purchase before requesting an e-gift card.

At its core, the program is meant to ensure Sailors enter the fleet with the uniforms they were promised and need to do the job.