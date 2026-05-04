AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - To His Excellency Mr. Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of 3 May - the Constitution Day.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on deep historical roots...

03 May 2026, 11:51