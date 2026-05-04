FREELANDER Moves Beyond Its Legacy as a New Global Vision Takes Shape

Legacy FREELANDER FREELANDER 8 FREELANDER 8

From pioneering the urban SUV movement to building a globally ambitious intelligent all-terrain brand for a new generation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREELANDER is entering a defining new chapter, transforming from one of Britain’s most recognizable SUV nameplates into a globally ambitious premium intelligent all-terrain brand designed for the future of mobility. As the automotive industry rapidly evolves through electrification, intelligent technology, and connected experiences, FREELANDER is no longer simply revisiting its past. It is expanding the reach of Land Rover DNA into a completely new global era.When FREELANDER first launched in 1997, it introduced a new type of vehicle to the market. At the time, consumers largely had two choices: traditional off-road vehicles built for extreme terrain or passenger cars designed mainly for city driving. FREELANDER changed that dynamic by combining premium comfort, everyday practicality, and authentic all-terrain capability into one modern SUV. In doing so, it helped pioneer what later became known globally as the urban off-road segment.Its impact on the automotive industry was immediate. Between 1997 and 2002, FREELANDER became Europe’s best-selling SUV for five consecutive years and established itself as one of the defining British SUVs of its generation. More importantly, it introduced a new lifestyle-oriented approach to mobility centered around freedom, versatility, and exploration.Today, the brand is evolving alongside a much broader transformation taking place across the global automotive landscape. Luxury mobility is no longer defined solely by horsepower, status, or craftsmanship alone. Modern drivers increasingly expect intelligent ecosystems, seamless digital integration, sustainability, versatility, and emotional connection to exist together within one experience.This new direction sits at the center of FREELANDER’s transformation.Developed through the collaboration between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery, FREELANDER is now positioned as a British premium intelligent all-terrain brand that combines British design heritage with advanced intelligent and new energy technologies. The partnership was officially introduced during the Night of FREELANDER at the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), where the company outlined its international strategy and unveiled the FREELANDER 8 show model.Rather than positioning FREELANDER as a continuation of the past, the brand is establishing itself as a new global identity inspired by Land Rover DNA while designed for a modern generation of users. The goal is not simply to recreate heritage, but to reinterpret it through intelligent innovation, electrification, and contemporary premium experiences.The scale of FREELANDER’s ambition also reflects this shift. The company has announced plans to expand into more than 90 countries and establish over 1,100 touchpoints worldwide over the next five years, reinforcing its long-term vision as a globally connected premium mobility brand.The Middle East has already been confirmed as FREELANDER’s first international strategic market, highlighting the region’s growing importance within the global premium automotive industry. With strong demand for luxury SUVs, advanced technology, and high-performance mobility experiences, the region represents a natural starting point for the brand’s international expansion.Design continues to play a major role in shaping FREELANDER’s evolving identity. Led by Phil Simmons, who was deeply involved in the creation of the original FREELANDER as well as the third-generation Range Rover, the new design language preserves recognizable British SUV elements while introducing a more progressive and modern visual direction.Signature details such as the iconic triangle window, castle-style body structure, dual-peak hood, elevated commander seating position, and interlocking headlights maintain a connection to Land Rover heritage while helping define FREELANDER’s new design identity.The newly introduced FREELANDER 8 further demonstrates how the brand is redefining premium intelligent mobility for modern consumers. Inside the cabin, the experience moves beyond traditional luxury into a more immersive digital environment shaped by intelligent cockpit technology, panoramic displays, advanced interaction systems, and second-row zero-gravity seating designed for enhanced long-distance comfort.Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, the intelligent cockpit supports responsive multi-screen interaction, immersive rendering systems, and advanced intelligent driving technologies including L2+ driver assistance systems and Advanced VPD parking functions in selected markets.At the same time, FREELANDER continues to preserve one of the most important aspects of its heritage: authentic all-terrain capability. The i-ATS Intelligent All-Terrain System is equipped with up to nine terrain modes covering environments including snow, mud, sand, rock, and water crossings, enabling seamless adaptation across a wide range of driving conditions. Combined with advanced suspension and intelligent terrain management systems, the vehicle is engineered to transition effortlessly between urban luxury driving and demanding outdoor environments.More importantly, FREELANDER’s transformation represents more than the launch of a new vehicle or the revival of a historic nameplate. It reflects the evolution of British all-terrain heritage into a globally ambitious intelligent mobility brand designed for the next generation of premium automotive experiences.More than two decades after helping redefine the SUV market for the first time, FREELANDER is once again positioning itself at the center of a changing automotive era.This is not simply a return. It is the beginning of FREELANDER’s next global chapter.

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