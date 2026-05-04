Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, in coordination with the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, completed construction of the only expeditionary storage and protection facility on the Korean Peninsula at Osan Air Base, March 2, 2026.

The ESAP is a hardened, modular structure designed to protect critical assets and aircraft from the elements in contested or deployed environments.

The structure offers a flexible alternative to traditional hardened aircraft shelters. While hardened shelters are permanent concrete structures that provide maximum protection, ESAPs are designed for speed, adaptability and employment in expeditionary environments.

"Hardened shelters are built for long-term, high-level protection," said Capt. Joshua Werfel, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron requirements and optimization officer in charge. "What ESAPs provide is balance. They're faster to build, adaptable and can be employed where and when we need them."

This flexibility directly supports agile combat employment, or ACE, an operational concept that emphasizes the ability to operate from multiple locations.

The ESAP strengthens Osan's readiness for future contingency operations and is already meeting an immediate need for the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron. The facility currently provides additional protected storage space for individual protective equipment, helping alleviate warehouse constraints on a space-limited installation. This facility centralizes the processing and documentation of unserviceable equipment destined for Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services (DLADS) disposal. By alleviating 100% warehouse capacity, it ensures mission readiness by preventing the accidental issuance of faulty gear to warfighters.

"We've needed more storage space for a long time," said 1st Lt. Sydney Shimomura, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron asset management officer in charge. "This allows us to store individual protective equipment here and free up room in our main warehouse as mission demands continue to grow."

The completion of the Korean Peninsula's first ESAP demonstrates Osan's ability to innovate, adapt and prepare for operations in contested environments.