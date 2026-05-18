Kindness Is Cool® Marks Three Years as Luisa Díaz Expands Movement to the Next Generation

May 18 was officially proclaimed Kindness Is Cool® Day in New York City in 2023 Luisa Díaz, philanthropist and crowned Mrs. Universe TCP 2025 Luisa Díaz with Kindness Is Cool® volunteers and ambassadors during a Thanksgiving outreach, spreading kindness and hope throughout the community Luisa Díaz with students of JCETV at Henry Snyder High School on set for the Kindness Is Cool® PSA, inspiring the next generation to understand that kindness is not a weakness, it is a strength

Expanding its reach through school partnerships and youth-centered programming as it marks its May 18 anniversary

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Kindness Is CoolDay on May 18, the Kindness Is Cool® movement , founded by Luisa Díaz , marks its third anniversary through a collaboration with the JCETV program at Snyder High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. The initiative brings a timely message to students: kindness is not a weakness, it is a strength.As part of the milestone, Díaz introduces a new talk, “Kindness Is Cool: The Power We’ve Been Underestimating,” a TED-style presentation that positions kindness as a measurable leadership asset shaping how individuals lead, connect, and respond to today’s challenges.At a time when stress, disconnection, and social pressure continue to impact young people and communities, Díaz’s message reframes kindness as a form of strength grounded in self-awareness, confidence, and discipline. Her framework challenges traditional perceptions by defining kindness through three core principles: courage under pressure, clarity with boundaries, and leadership through emotional intelligence.“Kindness is not passive,” Díaz said. “It is a conscious choice rooted in courage, awareness, and integrity.”Through her work with survivors, students, and community organizations, Díaz highlights the transformative power of kindness across every aspect of life. In leadership, it builds trust, credibility, and influence. In relationships, it creates deeper and more meaningful connections. In well-being, it strengthens emotional resilience, reduces stress, and fosters a greater sense of human connection.Her work also reflects a broader cultural shift, one that encourages women to support, empower, and uplift one another through character, values, compassion, and shared growth.What began as a single message has evolved into a growing global initiative. Led by the Luisa Díaz Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Kindness Is Coolmovement extends through programs and events, including the MAG GALA (Mi Amor Graciousness Gala) and The Runway of Hope, supporting community engagement and expanding access to opportunities through service and outreach.The organization continues to expand its impact through school partnerships, community initiatives, and public awareness campaigns designed to position kindness as a powerful, practical, and relevant leadership skill for today’s world.“Kindness Is Cool. Pass it on.”For more information, visitAbout Luisa DíazLuisa Díaz is the founder and CEO of the Luisa Díaz Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the creator of the Kindness Is Coolmovement. She is also the founder of the MAG Gala and The Runway of Hope, an author, and Mrs. Universe TCP 2025. Her work focuses on advancing kindness as a framework for leadership, community impact, and cultural change.In 2023, May 18 was officially proclaimed Kindness Is CoolDay in New York City in recognition of her work and impact.PSA with children: https://luisadiazfoundation.org/kindness-is-cool-movement/

Kindness is Cool | PSA

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