Magic City Property Management Expands Service Coverage Across Central Indiana

Property management services expanding across Central Indiana by Magic City Property Management based in Muncie Indiana

Magic City Property Management expands services beyond Muncie to support property owners across Central Indiana

Magic City Property Management expands beyond Muncie to serve Central Indiana, offering full-service rental management for property owners and investors.

We make it a point to stay involved through every stage of the property process and work hard on behalf of our clients to ensure they get the best outcome possible.”
— Amanda Koenker
MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic City Property Management announced an expansion of its property management services to Central Indiana, extending beyond its established base in Muncie and Delaware County.

The company provides residential property management services including tenant placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination and rental market analysis.

The expansion aligns with increased demand for professional property management services as property owners seek to improve efficiency and reduce operational demands.

“We know the local real estate market in Muncie better than anyone else. After all, it’s our home too,” said Amanda Koenker, Realtor® and owner. “We work hard on behalf of our clients to ensure they get the best outcome possible.”

The company will continue serving its core Muncie market while expanding services to surrounding Central Indiana communities.

More information is available at https://www.magiccitypropertymgt.com/

Amanda Koenker, Realtor®
Magic City Property Management
+1 765-729-9222
magiccitypropertymgt@gmail.com
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Magic City Property Management Expands Service Coverage Across Central Indiana

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Contact
Amanda Koenker, Realtor®
Magic City Property Management
+1 765-729-9222 magiccitypropertymgt@gmail.com