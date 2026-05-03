101st Air Refueling Wing Airman Development Summit

BANGOR AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (May 3, 2026) - “How are we preparing our airmen for the future?”

That question was central to Chief Master Sgt. Michael Guthrie, Security Forces Manager of the 101st Security Forces Squadron, Bangor, Maine. Over a year ago at the Region One Enlisted Field Advisory Council, Guthrie saw how many states were taking a deliberate approach to leadership development, and he drafted an idea of his own. Guthrie met with the Chiefs’ Council at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Bangor, Maine, and together, the Chiefs drafted the Airman Development Summit. This model split the force into three sessions with junior enlisted airmen attending first, followed by noncommissioned officers, and lastly senior noncommissioned officers, before repeating that sequence for subsequent sessions.

“Together we built a development program focused on intentional growth, accessibility, and preparing the next generation of leaders across our state,” said Guthrie. “Our goal was to create a sustainable framework that continuously develops future leaders.”

The session kicked off at the Maine Army National Guard Regional Training Institute with opening remarks from Maj. Gen. Diane Dunn, Adjutant General of the Maine National Guard, and Col. Byron Newell, 101st Air Refueling Wing Commander. Additionally, Brig. Gen. Ian Gillis, Chief of Staff for the Maine Air National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Cote, State Command Chief, and Maj. Gen. Dunn presented Staff Sgt. Joseph McNamara with his award for 2025 ME ANG Outstanding Airman of the Year.

The airmen, alongside student flight members, engaged in sessions on emotional intelligence, growth through feedback, and followership. One session also included an unclassified intelligence briefing from Capt. Jacob Cross, Intelligence Officer for the 101st Operations Group. Cross delved into the four lines of effort for the Trump administration and how each airman plays a role in those efforts.

For many of the Chiefs who were present for the summit, their desire to offer mentorship to the junior enlisted airmen stemmed from experiences they had during their junior enlisted days.

“We want to ensure that when we Chiefs move on, we give these airmen the tools to be successful and to make the Air National Guard a better place than when we were here,” said Chief Master Sgt. Heather Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 101st Force Support Squadron. “The Chief that was my mentor has since retired, so it’s really interesting to realize that I’m now filling those shoes, and using that guidance to mentor this next generation of airmen.”

It has been about a decade since the last Airman Development Summit took place on the installation. The Chiefs’ Council knew they wanted to bring the summit back to life in a different format, and keep the momentum going throughout the year.

“The Chiefs all recognize that we’re getting towards the end of our careers, and we know that we have really good people with great new ideas, so our goal is to maximize their full potential,” said Chief Master Sgt. Keith Herrick, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 101st Maintenance Group. “Carrying into the NCO and SNCO courses next will really bring together the fact that we are one big family out here, a big team trying to work together.”

Maj. Gen. Dunn left dozens of airmen in attendance with the advice that “it doesn’t matter what your rank is; you add value to this organization. Use your voice.”