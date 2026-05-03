Guard Soldier Finds Purpose in Service

U.S. Army Sgt. David Shimek, assigned to the 213th Personnel Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, serves as a human resources specialist (42A), providing critical administrative support to Soldiers across the unit.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shimek balances his military service and civilian career while demonstrating dedication to both his unit and his community.

In his role, Shimek manages personnel actions, processes Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A) transactions, and handles administrative requirements, including promotions, access requests and personnel packets. His work helps ensure Soldiers’ records remain accurate and their careers stay on track.

Shimek initially joined the Army to help fund his education.

“I joined the Army for college benefits,” Shimek said. “It turned out I enjoyed the Army because it’s more than that.” He later discovered a deeper sense of purpose through his service.

Shimek graduated from California University of Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in social work. He now works as a social worker, continuing his commitment to helping others in his local community.

Shimek said his favorite part of serving is the camaraderie within his unit.

“I enjoy anything that involves a team,” Shimek said. “The camaraderie we have in our unit is my favorite part about the Army.”

Outside of his military service and civilian career, Shimek enjoys team-oriented and outdoor activities such as running, working on ranges and operating vehicles—experiences that build cohesion and strengthen the team.