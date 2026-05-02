Side by Side in Service

In a historic ceremony as the first change of command between husband and wife in Florida Army National Guard history, Col. Jason M. Hunt, outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Jennifer J. Hunt, incoming commander of the 83rd Troop Command. The ceremony reflected not only their extraordinary leadership and dedication to service, but also the strength of family, partnership, and shared commitment to mission and country.

Major General Robert G. Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General-Army and commander of the Florida Army National Guard presided over the change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center May 2, 2026.

"Now I'm in command at home and at work," said Col. Jennifer Hunt.

Together, along with their son Parker, they have balanced the demands of military life with long hours, deployments and countless sacrifices while continuing to support each other through every challenge and milestone.

Congratulations were extended to Col. Jason Hunt on his leadership and accomplishments and best wishes as he begins his next chapter as well as congratulations to Col. Jennifer Hunt as she takes the guidon and continues the tradition of excellence.

(U.S Army National Guard story by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango)