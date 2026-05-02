HQDA Safety Streamer for the 15th Civil Support Team

The 15th Civil Support Team (Weapons of Mass Destruction) of the Vermont Army National Guard was presented the Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA) Safety Streamer at the Army Aviation Support Facility, in South Burlington, Vermont, on May 1st, 2026, during a formal ceremony attended by Major General Henry "Hank" Harder Jr., The Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, and Brigadier General Matthew M. Brown, Director of the Joint Staff.

The HQDA Safety Streamer is the Army's premier unit-level safety award, presented in accordance with Army Regulation 385-10, the Army Safety Program. It recognizes units that have demonstrated sustained excellence in accident prevention, risk management, and safety culture standards that represent the highest benchmark in the Army, across Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve components.

"This award reflects the character of every Soldier in this unit," said Maj. Gen. Harder. "Safety at this level isn't luck it's discipline, and it's the result of leaders and Soldiers who hold the standard every single day. Vermont is proud of the 15th CST."

The 15th Civil Support Team is a highly specialized, federally funded unit trained to respond to domestic incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats. The team supports civil authorities in assessing suspected WMD events, advising on response measures, and facilitating the transition of operations to federal military forces when required. Given the hazardous nature of the team's mission, a rigorous safety culture is not merely a regulatory requirement, it is a foundational element of operational readiness.

The Safety Streamer is affixed to the unit's organizational guidon and will be carried at all future formations, serving as a visible symbol of the team's commitment to the welfare of its Soldiers and the communities it serves.