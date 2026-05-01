B.E. F.A.S.T. to Spot a Stroke

May is American Stroke Month and the American Stroke Association wants you to know the signs of stroke and learn who is at risk and how to prevent one.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognizing the warning signs of stroke can help you take action in moments that matter. Stroke can happen to anyone, at any age. Know the signs of stroke with the acronym B.E. F.A.S.T.When a stroke happens, every minute matters. The faster someone gets treatment, the better the chance of saving brain function. On average, nearly two million brain cells die every minute a stroke goes untreated. Early treatment improves survival rates and reduces disability.Dr. Adrian Jarquin-Valdivia, an HCA Healthcare neurologist and American Stroke Association volunteer expert wants you to remember B.E. F.A.S.T.: if you notice sudden Balance loss, Eye or vision changes, Face drooping, Arm weakness, or Speech difficulty, it’s time to call 911.Stroke is an emergency and symptoms can start suddenly. If you notice any of these warning signs, call 911 immediately. Calling 911 allows first responders to start treatment quickly.For more information, please visit https://www.Stroke.org/StrokeMonth

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