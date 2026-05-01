King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. —His Majestyof the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III,departed Joint Base Andrews, concluding a four-day state visit to the United States, April 30, 2026.

The visit marked His Majesty’s first state visit to the United States since his ascension to the throne.

Senior officials from the Department of War, alongside U.S. service members, bid farewell to the King at the conclusion of his final engagements in the National Capital Region.

The trip across the National Capital Region, New York City and Virginia featured an address to a joint meeting of Congress and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.