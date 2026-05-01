Surface Team One Launches Revitalized Program for the Fleet

NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO (May 1, 2026) – Surface Team One (ST1) officially launched its revitalized program at Commander, Naval Surface Force (CNSF), with an emphasis on equipping elite project teams with the tools they need to deliver mission-ready ships - on time, ready to fight.

ST1 leaders have been actively engaging across the enterprise to drive adoption and build momentum in support of program revitalization. Capt. Jeffery Murawski, Major Program Manager for Small Combatant and Expeditionary Modernization and Sustainment, and Cmdr. Leon Faison, Assistant Chief of Staff for Maintenance and Engineering at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, sit as the executive steering committee co-chairs for ST1.

“The new Surface Team One now has the tools and proven processes to capture lessons learned, integrate those lessons into future maintenance availabilities, and quantify how those lessons are improving our outcomes over time,” said Murawski. “Our dedicated, project-centric networks, process managers, and digital tools will implement actionable solutions to the right teams at every stage, from planning through execution.”

The effort is intended to support greater fleet readiness at the deckplate level and across the waterfront.

“Readiness is built in the moments well before a ship sets sail, in the moments when crews come together to prepare for the mission ahead,” said Faison. “That’s where Surface Team One comes in. Across the fleet, Surface Team One strengthens maintenance teams by synchronizing efforts, sharing updates, aligning timelines, and pinpointing what needs attention next. Knowledge is our force multiplier.”

Over the past several months, ST1 has laid the groundwork for this renewed effort by expanding engagement across the waterfront and reinforcing knowledge-sharing networks and communities of practice.

ST1 enables a more connected and informed maintenance enterprise. These efforts aim to ensure that project teams are better equipped, more agile, and better aligned to support the operational demands of the Fleet.

“Digital platforms put powerful information at every team’s fingertips. Metrics, manuals, and lessons tailored for the task at hand,” said Faison. “Every part of this system is focused on the real work. Roles are defined, support is dedicated, and every crew knows exactly who to call for backup. We see results where it counts: Fewer delays, more ships ready to deploy, and teams growing stronger with each project completed.”

The mission of CNSF is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.