Simone Jacob Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simone Jacob, founder of Girlfriends Empowered Network and life coach, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, resilience, and purpose-driven empowerment shape transformational growth and leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show explores each guest’s journey from struggle to triumph while highlighting the mindset behind meaningful impact.You can find out more by visiting their website In her episode, Jacob explores how faith-based mindset shifts, sisterhood-building, and empowerment principles can help individuals move from pain to purpose and create lasting impact in their communities.Simone’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/simone-jacob

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