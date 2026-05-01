Fiscal Session Week Three

LITTLE ROCK – Some highlights from the third week of the Arkansas General Assembly’s Fiscal Session:

Senator Dave Wallace sponsored a bill to declare April 21 as Arkansas Lineworker Appreciation Day. A large group of electrical lineworkers were present in the public galleries. These dedicated workers serve our state at great risk, often under harsh weather conditions.

Senator Greg Leding honored the late Senator Uvalde Rex Lindsey for his contributions to the state and his community. Senator Lindsey served the 4th District in the Arkansas Senate from 2013 to 2019, after previously serving in the House from 2009 to 2013. He passed away in July 2025.

Senator Reginald Murdock honored the Earle High School basketball teams. The Earle Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs are both 2026 Class 1A State Champions. It’s rare for both the boys’ and girls’ teams from the same school to win the state championships!

The Senate approved the introduction of a bill to increase the Homestead Property Tax Credit, an Industrial Development Authorities Expansion bill, and a Protection from Sharia Law Property Rights bill.

Senator Matt McKee congratulated students from the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts on their science fair competition accomplishments. The students will compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May. It is the world’s largest STEM competition, featuring nearly $9 million in awards.

The Joint Budget Committee passed the report of the Special Language subcommittee. Among other items, the report included language added to HB1007 to manage separation funding for isolated school districts. Proposed by Senator Missy Irwin, this addition deals with funding and asset division for small, isolated schools that are separating from larger districts with which they were previously consolidated.

The Senate wrapped up the third week of the Fiscal Session by approving appropriation bills, including those related to the University of Arkansas, the Arkansas School for the Deaf and Blind, and departments and state agencies such as the Department of Agriculture, the Division of Career and Technical Education, and more.

Senator Jim Petty honored Justin Tate, a Special Olympian from Arkansas. Justin is one of only eight Special Olympians chosen as Guardians of the Flame in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. Justin will carry the Flame of Hope to the opening ceremonies. He will run across the United States starting May 30, 2026 until the beginning of the opening ceremonies in Minneapolis on June 20, 2026.

The legislature’s sessions are open to the public. You can attend in person at the State Capitol complex in the committee rooms or in the public galleries of the Senate and House chambers. You can also watch meetings live and on demand at https://senate.arkansas.gov.

You can read and download PDFs of the bills that have been filed for the session at https://arkleg.state.ar.us/. Click on “Bills” in the menu, where you can search by keyword or filing date.

24 Apr 2026