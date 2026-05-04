Rocket Group Launches Northeast Expansion With True Blue Mechanical

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Delaware expansion marks 12th home services partnership nationwide

Joining Rocket Group means our team gains access to resources and training that most independent companies never get to experience” — Justin Angelo, President of True Blue Mechanical

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Group, a leading home services network and consulting company, announces its partnership with True Blue Mechanical, a residential and commercial HVAC contractor serving Newark, Delaware and surrounding areas. The deal marks Rocket Group's 12th home services partnership nationwide and expands the company's presence into the Northeast market.True Blue Mechanical brings extensive experience providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and water heater services to residential and commercial customers across northern Delaware. Led by President Justin Angelo, the company has earned 4.9 stars on Google with over 174 reviews through quality workmanship, competitive pricing, and energy-efficient solutions. The partnership aligns with Rocket Group's strategy to support established local brands while accelerating growth through proven systems."True Blue Mechanical's proven track record, quality workmanship, and strong customer relationships position them as the ideal partner to launch our Northeast expansion," said Victor Rancour, CEO, Rocket Group. "This partnership establishes our foundation in Delaware and creates opportunities for additional growth throughout the region."Rocket Group will support True Blue Mechanical with its proven operating playbook, including call center optimization, technician training, and data-driven marketing systems. Rocket Group's national network now includes 203 employees and 142 vehicles across its 12 partner companies. True Blue Mechanical will retain its brand, local leadership, and phone number to ensure continuity for customers and employees while gaining access to enhanced training programs and technology upgrades."Joining Rocket Group means our team gains access to resources and training that most independent companies never get to experience," said Justin Angelo, President of True Blue Mechanical. "For our customers and team, that means better technology, stronger support, and the same service they have always counted on."The integration plan focuses on employee development, customer experience, and long-term investment in the Delaware and surrounding market. True Blue Mechanical will continue operating as a Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer and Rheem Certified Dealer while customers can expect the same trusted technicians with enhanced scheduling flexibility, expanded product options, and improved warranty support.

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