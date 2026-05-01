HOERBIGER Expands U.S. Growth Platform and Highlights Specialized Engineering Project Management

Maitray Dixit, Petroleum Engineering Manager at HOERBIGER, teaches seminar for engineers. Maitray Dixit, Project Manager for Petroleum Engineering at HOERBIGER Maitray Dixit, Project Manager for Petroleum Engineering at HOERBIGER, based in Houston.

As HOERBIGER expands nationwide, project managers like Maitray Dixit help deliver critical compressor solutions for oil and gas customers.

HOERBIGER’s new Houston facility reflects our long-term commitment to the U.S. ... [which] includes people like Maitray Dixit, whose nationwide engineering ... work supports compressor reliability...” — Gary Muller, Operations Manager of HOERBIGER

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOERBIGER Service, Inc. highlighted its continued U.S. growth trajectory, including the opening of its new HOERBIGER Service and Training Center in Houston, Texas, the largest HOERBIGER service center in North America. The Houston facility is part of HOERBIGER’s long-term investment in manufacturing, engineering capability, technical service, and customer support for critical industrial and energy infrastructure.HOERBIGER’s U.S. presence is not limited to one location. The company serves customers across the United States through a nationwide service platform supporting compressor reliability, repair, modernization, and technical field execution. In addition to its new Houston facility, HOERBIGER is also building a major new North American headquarters and manufacturing campus in Delray Beach, Florida, reflecting the company’s broader commitment to long-term U.S. growth, advanced manufacturing, and energy-sector innovation.The new Florida campus is expected to include approximately 200,000 square feet of space, including advanced manufacturing and modern office space. It is scheduled to support hundreds of jobs in Palm Beach County. Together, HOERBIGER’s Houston service expansion and Florida campus investment demonstrate a larger national growth strategy: expanding physical capacity while also strengthening the specialized engineering talent required to serve customers operating critical compressor assets.For HOERBIGER, U.S. growth is not defined only by buildings, machines, and equipment. It also depends on specialized engineering professionals who can translate HOERBIGER’s capabilities into successful real-world execution for customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, refinery, natural gas, and related industrial sectors. Maitray Dixit is one example of that specialized project management and engineering talent.Mr. Dixit helps implement HOERBIGER’s technical capabilities in the field by supporting compressor-system modernization, reliability optimization, project execution, and engineering delivery for customers whose operations require high uptime, safe performance, and dependable system integrity. His work connects HOERBIGER’s national service platform to the practical needs of oil and gas customers operating complex reciprocating compressor systems in demanding environments.“HOERBIGER’s new Houston facility reflects our long-term commitment to the U.S. market, to our customers, and to the technical capabilities required to support critical industrial operations,” said Gary Muller, Operations Manager, HOERBIGER Service, Inc. “That commitment includes people like Maitray Dixit, whose nationwide engineering and project-management work supports compressor reliability, safe operation, modernization efforts, and the successful execution of technically demanding projects.”As HOERBIGER expands in the United States, the company’s ability to support customers depends on specialized professionals who can manage complex engineering projects from concept through execution. In oil and gas environments, these projects often involve legacy equipment, reliability concerns, safety requirements, customer-specific operating conditions, and the need to reduce avoidable downtime. Mr. Dixit contributes to that effort by helping deliver technical solutions that support safer operations, improved reliability, and stronger performance across critical industrial compressor applications.HOERBIGER’s Compression Division describes itself as the market leader in performance-determining components, systems, and services for reciprocating compressors and gas flow control systems. The company also emphasizes customer transformation through products, services, innovation, emissions-related solutions, and operational excellence. In that context, Mr. Dixit’s work supports the broader mission behind HOERBIGER’s U.S. expansion: bringing specialized engineering capability to customers who depend on reliable compressor systems for industrial productivity and energy-related operations.“Facilities create capacity, but specialized engineers and project managers create execution,” Muller added. “Our customers rely on HOERBIGER not only for components and services, but also for the technical expertise needed to apply those capabilities in real operating environments. That combination is what allows HOERBIGER to deliver value to customers operating critical compressor assets.”The new state-of-the-art Houston location replaces HOERBIGER’s previous La Porte, Texas service center. It is better positioned to support customers by bringing teams together in a modern manufacturing, service, training, and office environment designed for future growth. Along with HOERBIGER’s nationwide service footprint and the company’s major investment in its Florida campus, the Houston center reflects a broader U.S. expansion strategy focused on advanced manufacturing, technical service, customer proximity, and specialized engineering talent.About HOERBIGER Service, Inc.HOERBIGER Service, Inc. is part of the HOERBIGER Group. HOERBIGER’s Compression Division provides performance-determining components, systems, and services for reciprocating compressors and gas flow control systems, supporting customers through products, services, and innovation-driven solutions. HOERBIGER serves customers in the energy sector, process industries, mechanical engineering, safety technology, and other industrial markets, with a focus on performance, efficiency, safety, reliability, and emissions-related improvements.

HOERBIGER: Reciprocating compressors are critical for the performance and operation of the entire plant; however, they have been identified as a major source...

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