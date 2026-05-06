PGM Solutions Launches PGM LeadConnect to Power Performance-Based Growth for Home Services Professionals

LeadConnect

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM Solutions today announced the launch of PGM LeadConnect, a new performance-based customer acquisition business designed to connect home services professionals with verified homeowners through performance-based lead programs.As part of the PGM Solutions portfolio, PGM LeadConnect delivers flexible, results-driven programs including pay-per-lead, pay-per-appointment, and revenue share. These options help service providers grow more efficiently while driving measurable outcomes.“I’m excited to bring our data strategy full circle with PGM LeadConnect,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM of Data and Marketing at PGM Solutions. “We’re not just helping clients understand their audience. We’re giving them the ability to act on it in powerful ways that drive real, measurable growth.”PGM LeadConnect supports contractors across key home services categories including roofing, windows, bathrooms, HVAC, and more. By combining millions of verified homeowner insights with performance-based delivery models, the platform connects service providers with real project opportunities.“We’re excited to launch PGM LeadConnect as a new way to bring more predictable, measurable growth to home services professionals,” said Jacob Magnuson, Head of Product Operations, PGM LeadConnect. “We’re able to combine flexible, performance-based programs with a more direct path to real results.”With seamless CRM integrations and flexible program options, the platform enables contractors to scale with confidence while maintaining control over cost, performance, and pipeline.To learn more, visit PGMLeadConnect.com About PGM LeadConnectPGM LeadConnect is part of the PGM Solutions portfolio, connecting homeowners and contractors through data-driven, performance-based programs. Backed by millions of verified homeowner insights, PGM LeadConnect delivers real leads, predictable performance, and measurable growth for service professionals. https://pgmleadconnect.com/ About PGM SolutionsPGM Solutions delivers smarter data, smarter connections, and smarter outcomes. With property intelligence, targeted audiences, and professional lead solutions, PGM helps insurers and brands connect with the right people at the right time and drive confident decisions. https://pgmsolutions.com/

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