Data Center Server Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Data Center Server Market Report 2026_Segment Data Center Server Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Data Center Server Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Data Center Server Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Server market to surpass $86 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Data Center market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $461 billion by 2030, with Data Center Server to represent around 19% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Data Center Server market is estimated to account for nearly 0.6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Data Center Server Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the data center server market in 2030, valued at $32 billion. The market is expected to grow from $22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers across the United States, increasing demand for cloud computing and digital services, rising investments by technology companies in high-performance computing infrastructure, growing adoption of artificial intelligence workloads, and strong presence of leading cloud service providers and data center operators in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Data Center Server Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the data center server market in 2030, valued at $28 billion. The market is expected to grow from $20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for enterprise data storage and analytics capabilities, strong adoption of virtualization and software-defined infrastructure, rising need for energy-efficient and high-density server solutions, expansion of colocation and managed data center services, and growing focus on cybersecurity and data sovereignty requirements driving infrastructure upgrades.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Data Center Server Market In 2030?

The data center server market is segmented by product into rack servers, blade servers, microservers, and tower servers. The rack servers market will be the largest segment of the data center server market segmented by product, accounting for 61% or $53 billion of the total in 2030. The rack servers market will be supported by their widespread adoption in hyperscale and enterprise data centers, high scalability and efficient space utilization, compatibility with modern virtualization and cloud platforms, increasing demand for high-density computing infrastructure, and continuous advancements in processor performance and energy efficiency.

The data center server market is segmented by application into industrial servers and commercial servers.

The data center server market is segmented by verticals into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government, defense, and other verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Data Center Server Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the data center server market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Data Center Server Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global data center server market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape cloud infrastructure expansion, high-performance computing capabilities, data processing architectures, and enterprise digital transformation strategies across the global technology ecosystem.

Rapid Growth Of Cloud Computing And Digital Services - The rapid growth of cloud computing and digital services is expected to become a key growth driver for the data center server market by 2030. Enterprises and consumers are increasingly relying on cloud-based platforms for storage, applications, and digital services, driving demand for scalable and efficient server infrastructure. Cloud service providers are expanding hyperscale data centers to support growing workloads, further accelerating server deployments. Additionally, the shift toward software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) models is reinforcing the need for robust backend infrastructure. As a result, the rapid growth of cloud computing and digital services is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) And High-Performance Computing - The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the data center server market by 2030. AI workloads require powerful processing capabilities, including GPUs and specialized accelerators, leading to increased demand for advanced server configurations. Organizations are investing in HPC infrastructure to support data analytics, simulation, and real-time processing applications. Furthermore, AI-driven applications across industries are accelerating the need for high-performance server environments. Consequently, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Exponential Growth In Global Data Generation And Internet Traffic - The exponential growth in global data generation and internet traffic is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the data center server market by 2030. The proliferation of connected devices, IoT applications, video streaming, and digital platforms is generating massive volumes of data that require efficient storage and processing. Data centers are expanding capacity to manage increasing workloads and ensure low-latency performance. Additionally, enterprises are investing in scalable server infrastructure to handle real-time data processing and analytics. Therefore, the exponential growth in global data generation and internet traffic is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Data Center Server Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the rack servers market, the blade servers market, the microservers market, and the tower servers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $27 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing deployment of hyperscale data centers, rising demand for energy-efficient and high-density server solutions, growing adoption of AI and data-intensive applications, and continuous innovation in server architecture and cooling technologies. This momentum reflects the technology industry’s focus on scalability, performance optimization, and cost efficiency, accelerating growth across the global data center server ecosystem.

The rack servers market is projected to grow by $16 billion, the blade servers market by $6 billion, the microservers market by $3 billion, and the tower servers market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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