NUCATS Announces New K12 Scholars

“The NUCATS K12 program has provided protected time, structured mentorship and interdisciplinary training necessary to advance my development as a clinician-scientist,” Janetos said. “Equally important, the program has connected me with a diverse mentorship team and a broader community of translational researchers.”

Janetos’ research is motivated by a fundamental gap in ophthalmic care: While many eye diseases require long-term, repeated treatments, there are limited strategies to support patients in adhering to these often-demanding care regimens.

“The key question driving my work is how we can identify patients at the highest risk for nonadherence and design practical, scalable interventions that improve care delivery without increasing burden,” he said. “Addressing this challenge is critical, because even the most effective treatments cannot work if patients are unable to receive them consistently.”

Dalal, a pediatric nephrologist, said her work is inspired by her experiences as a clinician.

“The drive to personally care for children with kidney disease while also seeking to have a broader impact on advancing their care through discovery solidified my ambition to pursue a career as a pediatric nephrologist and translational scientist,” Dalal said.

Dalal’s K12-supported research aims to address pediatric steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disease that causes patients to lose large amounts of protein in their urine. The condition is difficult to treat, with approximately 50% of affected children progressing to end-stage kidney disease within 15 years of diagnosis.