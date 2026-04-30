Proven Direct Mail Event System Now Even Stronger for Dealerships

ATI Team Intoduces Next Generation Event Sales

Direct mail–driven dealership event system enhanced with AI, service incentives, and optional OTT and SMS to drive traffic across all departments.

Today’s buyers are a new generation. This isn’t just direct mail—it’s a system, and with our CEO always ahead of the curve, it’s no surprise we’re adding AI & streaming.” — Teresa Johnson-Lewis - Director of Business Development

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Technologies Inc. (ATI) continues to refine its proven direct mail–driven dealership event system—now optimized for today’s market with smarter targeting, coordinated campaign execution, and enhanced response tracking.Built around a focused 4–7 day sales window, ATI’s Direct Mail–Driven Dealership Event System transforms traditional mail campaigns into a structured, high-impact traffic event. By combining targeted mail distribution with coordinated email outreach, press amplification, and advanced call tracking, dealerships generate measurable activity across multiple departments—not just the showroom.The system is designed to drive consistent engagement throughout the dealership, including inbound calls, BDC activity, finance applications, and showroom traffic during the event window.What sets the system apart is the use of AI-assisted insights to continuously refine performance. By analyzing response patterns, call activity, and campaign timing, ATI helps dealerships make smarter decisions that improve overall results while keeping execution simple.Beyond immediate sales activity, the system is structured to support long-term dealership engagement. By incorporating service-based offers directly into the mailers—such as coupons, discounts, and prize-driven service incentives—dealerships create a natural return path that brings customers back through the service drive following the event.This approach ensures value beyond the initial visit. Customers who purchase vehicles have built-in reasons to return for service, while those who do not buy still engage with the dealership through service-related offers—extending the impact of the event well beyond the sales floor.To further expand reach during the event window, dealerships can optionally layer in streaming TV commercials and SMS outreach. These additional channels help reinforce messaging, reach households beyond the initial mail list, and create additional touchpoints that drive response while the event is active.“Direct mail has always been effective, but when it’s executed as a coordinated event and supported by real response data, the results are significantly stronger,” said a representative from Auto Technologies Inc. “This system is designed to create momentum across the entire dealership—not just during the event, but after it as well.”Unlike traditional staffed sales events that rely on outside teams and profit-sharing, ATI’s model allows dealerships to run the event internally while maintaining full control over the process and the profit.By aligning multiple channels into a single, time-sensitive campaign, ATI’s Direct Mail–Driven Event System delivers measurable engagement across sales, BDC, and fixed operations.As dealerships look for more predictable ways to generate traffic in a shifting market, ATI’s system offers a proven, modernized approach to attracting customers, increasing activity, and supporting both immediate and long-term revenue opportunities.To help dealerships better understand how the system works in real-world applications, ATI provides access to a Big Momma Event Overview Video, a Real Event Breakdown, and a Big Momma Event System page outlining the full structure and approach.

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