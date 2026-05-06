Dr. Austin Harris Introduces Advanced Neuromodulation Protocols for Complex Neuropsychiatric and Chronic Pain Cases

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Austin Harris , a fellowship-trained cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, today announced the formal expansion of his clinic’s specialized treatment protocols. Focused on the intersection of perioperative medicine and interventional psychiatry, Dr. Harris is advancing the standard of care for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), complex regional pain syndromes, and opioid use disorder (OUD) recovery. Utilizing a "One-Size-Fits-One" medical framework, Dr. Harris leverages his 16-year tenure in high-acuity critical care to provide a level of hemodynamic monitoring and pharmacological precision rarely found in outpatient settings. Unlike the standardized, fixed-dose regimens common in the industry, NeuroRelief prioritizes real-time, provider-led titration to maximize neuroplasticity and safety.Evidence-Based Framework and Precision TitrationThe NeuroRelief clinical model is defined by 15 core pillars of care that prioritize medical excellence and patient safety. These include oversight by a board-certified specialist with dual residency and fellowship training in anesthesiology and cardiothoracic care, alongside the use of precision titration where intravenous ketamine is adjusted in real-time based on immediate physiological and dissociative markers. The practice utilizes evidence-based synergy by combining N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonism with NAD+ coenzyme therapy to support mitochondrial health, while also incorporating personalized micronutrient replacement to address underlying physiological deficiencies. Patients benefit from hospital-grade monitoring and cardiothoracic safety standards, which are essential for inducing rapid synaptogenesis to alleviate symptoms of PTSD and treatment-resistant anxiety.Integrative Recovery and Long-Term Patient OutcomesFurthermore, the clinic provides specialized solutions for refractory pain, such as chronic migraines and neuropathic conditions that have failed to respond to traditional opioid interventions. These medical protocols are paired with certified psychedelic integration therapy and holistic cognitive tools, including mindfulness-based stress reduction, to translate the "biological opening" into long-term behavioral change. Internal data reflects an 85% clinical efficacy rate in improving patient outcome scores across major depressive and chronic pain indices. This approach also extends to substance use recovery, utilizing targeted infusion therapy to mitigate withdrawal and restore neurochemical balance. Clients maintain 24/7 direct concierge access to Dr. Austin Harris, whose academic pedigree from UC Irvine and the Keck School of Medicine of USC informs a mission centered on deep-rooted physiological restoration for a global patient base.A New Standard in Interventional Anesthesiology"We are essentially bridging the gap between advanced anesthesia and psychological healing," says Dr Austin Harris . "By applying the same rigor we use in the operating room to mental health and pain management, we can provide a safer, more effective lifeline for those who have exhausted the traditional healthcare system." Founded in 2019, NeuroRelief™ remains a premier medical center in Sherman Oaks, California, specializing in the intersection of interventional anesthesiology and integrative mental health care. Under the leadership of Dr. Austin Harris, the facility continues to pioneer science-driven relief for complex chronic conditions. For more information, visit neuroreliefketamine.com.Website: https://neuroreliefketamine.com/

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