CNE Town Hall Meeting, to Discuss Master Plan

ATTENTION TRIBAL VOTERS:

The Comanche Nation Entertainment Board of Directors, along with the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, will host a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 6:00 PM in the Code Talker Room.

The meeting will focus on presenting the Master Plan and details regarding the proposed expansion of Comanche Nation Casino.

We welcome and encourage all Tribal members to attend. We will offer a livestream option for those who are unable to attend in person.

The goal of this meeting is to provide detailed information to support an informed decision on the upcoming ballot vote in the General Election.