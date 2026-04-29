NPF Medical Board Issues GLP-1 Primer for Dermatologists

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is proud to announce a new manuscript from the NPF Medical Board , “The National Psoriasis Foundation Primer on GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Psoriasis : A Review.” This has been published in JAMA Dermatology as a Review article.Psoriasis is associated with obesity, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular disease, with up to 70% greater risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, and premature mortality in patients with severe psoriasis. Established evidence shows that Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) reduce major adverse cardiovascular events by approximately 13%, with emerging clinical evidence suggesting that they also improve skin affected by psoriasis as well as joint disease.“Our Review in JAMA Dermatology highlights emerging evidence that GLP-1 receptor agonists can reduce psoriasis severity while addressing obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular risk. Early studies show improvements in both skin disease and metabolic health, suggesting GLP-1 therapies may be a practical, adjunctive option for patients with psoriasis and metabolic comorbidities, supporting a more integrated approach to care,” shares lead author, Samip Sheth, M.D., Department of Dermatology and Department of Internal Medicine, University of Minnesota.When examining the data, GLP-1 agents showed potential as adjunctive therapies for psoriasis. This was particularly true for patients with obesity, type 2 diabetes, or cardiometabolic risk. The review points to improvements in severity, quality of life, and systemic inflammation that have been demonstrated across several studies, as well as generally favorable safety profiles alone or in combination with existing psoriatic disease therapies. While the authors note that further clinical validation is needed, they encourage dermatologists to consider GLP-1RA therapy as a way to improve psoriatic disease care in people with psoriasis and obesity while potentially realizing additional benefits.“We know how significantly cardiology comorbidities can affect patients living with psoriasis, and having these types of adjunctive therapies are so impactful. The improvements seen in patients with regards to systemic inflammation and comorbidities is promising and exciting,” shares Brittany Weber, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine and Dermatology and Director, Cardio-Rheumatology and Cardio-Dermatology Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center.Key Takeaways For Dermatologists- While you can prescribe GLP-1 RAs for uncomplicated patients without complex comorbidities, more complex cases might require specialist referral- Ideal candidates include adults with obesity-related moderate to severe psoriasis who are interested in weight loss OR candidates with mild type 2 diabetes on oral agents when the treatment may support dermatologic goals- Documentation should record the exact GLP-1 RA, formulation, dose, route, titration schedule, indication, prescriber, baseline and follow-up weight, BMI, HbA1c, fasting glucose, lipid profile, and psoriasis severity measures (e.g., PASI/BSA, DLQI, pruritus, joint symptoms).- GLP-1 RAs do not cause broad immunosuppression and are associated with reduced risk of serious infections“The NPF Medical Board brings expert opinion to clinical care of psoriatic disease,” shares Guy Eakin, Ph.D., NPF Chief Science and Medical Officer. “For many years we have suspected that one of the ways clinicians can optimize modern psoriasis therapy is through weight management. These new GLP1-RA medications suggest a tremendous and potentially life-changing opportunity for patients. The NPF Medical Board is proud to be able to offer this primer for the dermatology community that helps introduce what is known and what remains to be studied regarding these remarkable new therapies.”About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org

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