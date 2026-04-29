Garners Ferry Storage Set to Open in May 2026, Providing Convenient and Secure Self Storage Solutions

Garners Ferry Storage Logo Garners Ferry Storage Facility Signage Garners Ferry Storage Facility Drive Up Units

Garners Ferry Storage, a brand-new self storage facility, is set to open its doors in May 2026, located in Columbia, South Carolina.

Our mission is simple: provide hassle-free storage and exceptional service while staying connected to the community we serve.” — Michael Morrison

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garners Ferry Storage, a brand-new self storage facility, is set to open its doors in May 2026. Located in Columbia, South Carolina, this state-of-the-art facility will offer convenient and secure storage solutions for both residential and commercial customers.The new facility boasts a variety of storage unit sizes, ranging from small, 5x5 units to 10x30 units that can accommodate furniture and other bulky items. With climate-controlled units, customers can rest assured that their belongings will be protected from extreme temperatures and humidity. The facility prioritizes convenience with a wide selection of drive-up units that allow for direct vehicle access. Additionally, the facility will be equipped with 24-hour surveillance cameras, digital gate access and key pad entry to the climate units, providing customers with peace of mind knowing their items are safe and secure. In addition, the facility will be equipped with a smart lock system that provides convenience and flexibility to the customer and another layer of security to the facility."We’re excited to announce the opening of Garners Ferry Storage in May 2026," said the facility's owner, Michael Morrison. "We saw a need for a modern and secure self storage facility in the area that offered easy access, well-lit at night, and wide drive aisles to enhance the customer experience. We’re proud to be able to provide that to our community. Our mission is simple: provide hassle-free storage and exceptional service while staying connected to the community we serve."In addition to its top-notch storage solutions, Garners Ferry Storage will also offer a variety of amenities such as keypad, online bill pay and smart locks for new customers. The facility's convenient location, just off of Garners Ferry Road, makes it easily accessible for residents and businesses in the surrounding areas.Garners Ferry Storage is now accepting reservations for storage units! To celebrate our May 2026 grand opening, we’re offering a special move-in deal: 50% off your first month and a 1-Year Rate Lock Guarantee. With modern amenities and a focus on top-tier customer service, we’re ready to be your premier local storage solution. Reserve your unit today at garnersferrystorage .com.

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