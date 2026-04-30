How Competition Is Evolving in the Enterprise Storage Market

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Storage Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Storage Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise storage market is dominated by a mix of global IT infrastructure providers and specialized data storage and management solution vendors. Companies are focusing on advanced storage architectures, software-defined storage systems, high-performance flash and hybrid storage solutions, data virtualization technologies, and integration of AI-driven data management capabilities to strengthen market presence and meet evolving enterprise data storage and processing requirements. Emphasis on data scalability, performance optimization, reliability, security, and compliance with data governance standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving enterprise data management and storage ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Enterprise Storage Market?

•According to our research, Dell Technologies Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 8% market share. The company’s data storage and infrastructure solutions division, which is directly involved in the enterprise storage market, provides a broad portfolio of all-flash arrays, hybrid storage systems, hyperconverged infrastructure, and data protection solutions that support high-performance workloads, data-intensive applications, cloud integration, and scalable enterprise storage environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Enterprise Storage Market?

Major companies operating in the enterprise storage market are Dell Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Everpure Inc. (Pure Storage Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Broadcom Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Toshiba Corporation, DataDirect Networks, Overland Tandberg, Imation Corporation, Nimbus Data, Nfina Technologies Inc., DATROX Computer Technologies Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Enterprise Storage Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 26% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and capital-intensive entry barriers, driven by increasing enterprise data volumes, demand for high-performance storage infrastructure, evolving cloud and hybrid IT architectures, and the requirement for scalable and secure data management solutions. Leading players such as Dell Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Nutanix Inc., and Everpure Inc. (Pure Storage Inc.) hold notable market shares through diversified storage portfolios, strong enterprise customer bases, global service capabilities, and continuous innovation in flash storage, software-defined infrastructure, and cloud-integrated storage solutions. As demand for big data analytics, artificial intelligence workloads, hybrid cloud deployments, and data security increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of cloud-enabled storage platforms are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oDell Technologies Inc. (8%)

oNetApp Inc. (4%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (3%)

oHewlett-Packard Company (2%)

oHitachi Ltd. (2%)

oHuawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (2%)

oOracle Corporation (2%)

oLenovo Group Ltd. (1%)

oNutanix Inc. (1%)

oEverpure Inc. (Pure Storage Inc.) (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Enterprise Storage Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the enterprise storage market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Kioxia Corporation, and Kingston Technology Company Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Enterprise Storage Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the enterprise storage market include Arrow Electronics Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Avnet Inc., Redington Limited, Synnex Technology International Corporation, WPG Holdings Limited, ScanSource Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon-Comstor, and Insight Enterprises Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Enterprise Storage Market?

•Major end users in the enterprise storage market include Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Limited, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Netflix Inc., and Salesforce Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Hybrid cloud integration solutions are transforming the enterprise storage market by enabling seamless data management, optimizing workload placement, and improving scalability across edge and cloud environments

•Example: In November 2025, Seagate Technology Holdings plc launched Exos 4U100 and 4U74 JBOD systems designed for high-capacity, energy-efficient, and scalable enterprise storage deployments

•Its intelligent data placement frameworks, high-density storage architecture, and hybrid cloud compatibility enhance performance, reduce latency, and support efficient management of large-scale AI and analytics workloads



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Modular Storage Architectures Enabling Scalable AI And Data Infrastructure

•Automated Volume Management Enhancing System Resilience And Performance

•Exabyte-Scale Storage Platforms Supporting Secure Real-Time Data Processing

•Immutable Storage Solutions Enabling Rapid Recovery And Regulatory Compliance



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