Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Competition Outlook and Player Positioning

Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Big Data Analytics in Banking Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The big data analytics in banking market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers and specialized data analytics and financial software solution companies. Organizations are focusing on advanced data processing capabilities, real-time analytics platforms, AI-driven predictive modeling, enhanced data visualization tools, and integration of cloud-based and cybersecurity-enabled analytics solutions to strengthen market presence and meet evolving financial service requirements. Emphasis on data security, regulatory compliance, fraud detection accuracy, customer behavior insights, and scalability under high-volume transaction environments remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, data-driven innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital banking and financial analytics ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market?

•According to our research, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s data and AI division, which is directly involved in the big data analytics in banking market, provides a broad portfolio of data management platforms, AI-driven analytics solutions, cloud-based data services, and risk and compliance tools that support real-time decision-making, fraud detection, customer analytics, and operational efficiency across retail and commercial banking institutions.

Who Are The Major Players In The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market?

Major companies operating in the big data analytics in banking market are International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Accenture plc, FICO, Teradata Corporation, Databricks Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Snowflake Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, NTT DATA Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Ernst & Young Global Limited, DXC Technology Company, KPMG International Cooperative, Sopra Steria Group, Equifax Inc., Experian plc, MicroStrategy Incorporated, ThoughtWorks Inc., Mphasis Limited, NICE Ltd., Alteryx Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent data privacy regulations, evolving digital banking requirements, increasing demand for real-time analytics, and the need for scalable cloud and AI-driven data infrastructure. Leading players such as International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Accenture plc, FICO, Teradata Corporation, Databricks Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., and Snowflake Inc. hold notable market shares through comprehensive analytics platforms, strong partnerships with financial institutions, global delivery capabilities, and continuous innovation in AI, machine learning, and cloud-based data ecosystems. As demand for enhanced customer insights, fraud detection, risk management, regulatory compliance, and real-time decision-making increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and cloud adoption are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (2%)

oOracle Corporation (2%)

oMicrosoft Corporation (1%)

oSAS Institute Inc. (1%)

oAccenture plc (1%)

oFICO (1%)

oTeradata Corporation (1%)

oDatabricks Inc. (1%)

oPalantir Technologies Inc. (0.5%)

oSnowflake Inc. (0.5%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the big data analytics in banking market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the big data analytics in banking market include Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Redington Limited, Tech Data Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Presidio Inc., and Softcat plc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market?

•Major end users in the big data analytics in banking market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, HSBC Holdings plc, BNP Paribas S.A., Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays plc, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, China Construction Bank Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., and HDFC Bank Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Intelligent assistant technology is transforming the big data analytics in banking market by streamlining complex payment and treasury operations, enhancing decision-making efficiency, and enabling real-time knowledge access across financial institutions.

•Example: In September 2025, Bank of America Corporation launched ask global payments solutions, a generative AI-powered assistant for its Global Payments Solutions division, designed to convert large-scale institutional banking knowledge into real-time, query able insights.

•Its natural language processing capabilities, integration with extensive internal document repositories, and ability to deliver instant, context-aware responses enhance operational efficiency, improve advisory consistency, and support faster, more accurate handling of complex payment, onboarding, and treasury-related workflows

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Generative AI Banking Assistants Enhancing Personalized Financial Insights and User Experience

•AI-Native Banking Platforms Streamlining Omnichannel Customer Engagement and Operations

•Real-Time Financial Analytics Improving Payment, Liquidity, and Treasury Decision-Making

•Cloud-Based Data Architectures Accelerating AI-Driven Banking Innovation and Efficiency

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