ABetter Design Company Establishes Distribution Division

Created to help small-to-mid-sized toy companies and inventors scale their businesses through comprehensive sales, logistics, and retail distribution services.

We’re assembling a portfolio of brands that complement one another to create a strong, complete play experience at retail, while giving emerging brands the infrastructure they need to grow.” — David Beker, president of ABetter Design Company

BRIGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABetter Design Company , known for developing innovative, active play products, today announced the launch of its new distribution division, a B2B-focused service created to help small-to-mid-sized toy companies and inventors scale their businesses through comprehensive sales, logistics, and retail distribution services.Designed to support the evolving needs of today’s toy marketplace, ABetter Design Company will partner with a curated group of standout companies across multiple toy categories to enable a comprehensive sales effort and delivery to retail that brings valuable, high-quality, innovative products to the hands of consumers.“At ABetter Design Company, we’ve seen firsthand how critical distribution is to a product’s success,” David Beker , President and founder of ABetter Design Company, said. “Retailers are looking for innovation across multiple categories, not just one-off hits. With our new distribution service, we’re thoughtfully assembling a portfolio of brands that complement one another to create a strong, more complete play experience at retail, while giving emerging brands the infrastructure they need to grow.”ABetter Design Company has established itself as a leader in outdoor active play, with standout products like Cornhole Shootout, Splash Jam Aqua Sword, and the new Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel, which have helped define the category. With its new distribution launch, the company extends that expertise to a broad range of products that will now have a deliberate, extensive sales outreach and dedicated fulfillment.ABetter Design Company has already signed distribution partnerships with a few high-quality product companies in the plush, novelty, imaginative play and game categories and is evaluating more brands that have reached out for the new service.“We’re being very intentional about who we work with. This isn’t about volume. It’s about building the right mix of brands that elevate each other at retail. We want our partners to feel like they are part of something meaningful. We are reaching out to those companies that we feel fit with us and are reviewing companies seeking to work with us to move beyond development and into scalable retail expansion,” Beker explained.The ABetter Design Company can now provide:• National and specialty retail sales representation.• Access to established buyer relationships across toy and gift channels.• Strategic direction in assortment building and retail positioning.• Guidance and best practices regarding warehousing, inventory management, and logistics.For many smaller companies and independent inventors, building these capabilities internally can be cost-prohibitive and time-consuming. ABetter Design Company removes those barriers, accelerating speed to market, while allowing brands to concentrate on more product development.“Distribution remains one of the biggest challenges for emerging toy companies,” Matt Nuccio, President of Design Edge, which has created dozens of the world’s most popular toys, as well as the latest successful ABetter Design Company products, said. “You can have a great product, but without the right infrastructure and retail access, it’s difficult to gain traction. ABetter Design Company is offering exactly the kind of solution the industry needs right now—bringing together sales, logistics, and strategy under one roof to help brands succeed.”ABetter Design Company is currently onboarding select partners, with a focus on differentiated, retail-ready products that align with consumer demand for active, social, and experiential play. The debut for ABetter Design Company’s new distribution division will be at the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) Show , held in Milwaukee, WI, June 5-8.

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