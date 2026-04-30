34th Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Returns

2026 Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade

“Saluting the Price of Freedom” honors service, sacrifice, and community

CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade returns for its 34th year on Monday, May 25, 2026, bringing the San Fernando Valley community together for its longstanding Memorial Day tradition. This year’s theme, “Saluting the Price of Freedom,” honors all who gave their lives in service to our nation. Mayor Karen Bass will be in attendance during this year’s parade, highlighting the event’s significance beyond the San Fernando Valley.Hosted by the Canoga Park Community Center, the parade pays tribute to fallen heroes from every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, with a special tribute to local heroes, including Canoga Park High School graduates, who gave their lives from World War II to present day. Drawing about 5,000 attendees each year, it remains the only Memorial Day in the City and County of Los Angeles.This parade will be emceed by local business leader, Miri Rossitto, founder and CEO of Cowe Communications.The day begins at 10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony, followed by the parade kickoff at 11:00am, and an 11:15 am Flyover of the Condor Squadron sponsored by the Van Nuys Airport. The parade participants will make their way along Sherman Way, from Owensmouth Avenue to Cozycroft Avenue, transforming the route into a moving tribute filled with patriotism and community pride. Each year, the parade brings together a dynamic lineup of participants, from veterans organizations and five marching High School bands to local businesses and community organizations.Bill Ratner, Chair of the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade, shares his thoughts on this community tradition: “This 34th Annual event is a grassroots hometown parade that reflects our community’s solemn promise of remembrance to our fallen."This year’s parade will be led by Grand Marshal Rear Admiral Dave Barnes, U.S. Navy, a proud native of the West San Fernando Valley who considers communities like Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Granada Hills, and Northridge his lifelong home. Commissioned through the University of San Diego’s NROTC program, RDML Barnes has built an accomplished military career spanning both active duty and 24 years in the Navy Reserve. A Naval Flight Officer with more than 1,500 flight hours, he has held multiple high-level command roles across global operations, including assignments in the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. His distinguished service has been recognized with numerous honors, including three Legion of Merit awards. In addition to his military career, RDML Barnes serves as a pilot for United Airlines, bringing his dedication to service and leadership back to Southern California.Now in its 34th year, the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade remains a beloved community tradition, bringing together generations to remember and honor those who gave everything in service to the nation.34th Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day ParadeWhere: Sherman Way, Canoga Park (Owensmouth to Cozycroft)When: Monday, May 25, 2026Opening Ceremony: 10:00 AMParade Start: 11:00 AMTheme: “Saluting the Price of Freedom”What: A powerful community tradition honoring fallen service members with marching bands, vintage cars, floats, and local prideGrand Marshal: Rear Admiral Dave Barnes, U.S. NavyExpected Attendance: About 5,000Get Involved: canogaparkmemorialdayparade.comMedia Contact: Miri Rossitto, contact miri@cowe.comAbout the Canoga Park Memorial Day ParadeFor over three decades, the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade has been a cherished tradition, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. More than just a parade, this event is a heartfelt tribute, filled with marching bands, floats, veterans, community groups, and local businesses coming together to show their gratitude.The Canoga Park Community Center is proud to host this beloved event, keeping the spirit of remembrance alive while fostering unity, civic pride, and tradition. Whether marching, riding, or cheering from the sidelines, every participant plays a role in ensuring that the sacrifices of our heroes are never forgotten.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.