Two Unprepared Hikers on Mount Liberty

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Alex Marcoux

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

April 28, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On April 27, 2026, at 8:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified that a pair of distressed hikers on the Franconia Ridge Trail between Mount Liberty and Little Haystack Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire, needed assistance. The hikers were identified as Jessica Fournier-Chartrand, 38, and Annie Petrin, 43, of Quebec, Canada. The pair had summited Mount Liberty and had started to hike across Franconia Ridge when fading light and existing knee-deep snow made them disoriented. The pair felt lost and placed a phone call for help. They were utilizing the All Trails App to navigate and advised that this led to a lot of their confusion. A Conservation Officer was able to convince them to turn around and head back towards the Liberty Spring Trail instead of continuing north along the ridge towards Little Haystack Mountain.

After speaking with Fournier-Chartrand, a pair of Conservation Officers began a response up the Liberty Springs Trail with equipment. The rescuers reached the pair at 11:15 p.m. and provided gear to them. Rescuers assisted the two hikers down 2.2 miles of steep icy trail. Everyone exited the trail at 2:22 a.m. on April 28 without any injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind everyone that winter conditions still exist in the White Mountains. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.