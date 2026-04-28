MUNDI Positions Specialized Financing as a Growth Engine for Mexico’s Exporting SMEs

MUNDI is a fintech company that empowers businesses in Mexico to scale their export operations through specialized international trade financing solutions

SMEs in Mexico are operating in one of the most complex trade environments in recent years” — Martín Pustilnick, Co-founder and CEO at MUNDI

MEXICO CITY, CDMX, MEXICO, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global trade uncertainty intensifies and the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has started, access to capital has become a defining factor for the competitiveness of Mexican small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Yet, a significant gap remains between the financial needs of these businesses and the solutions currently available in the market. Against this backdrop, MUNDI positions itself as a key enabler by offering immediate, flexible, and reliable liquidity tailored to exporting companies in Mexico—addressing a critical need to sustain and scale their operations.According to the latest data from Banco de México, during the fourth quarter of 2025, only 26.5% of companies used commercial bank credit, while a majority relied on supplier financing. Even more telling, just 5.4% of total bank credit was allocated to foreign trade operations, revealing a structural disconnect between traditional financing and the specific demands of export-driven businesses.This financing gap has tangible consequences. Exporting SMEs must navigate long payment cycles, comply with international standards, and respond quickly to shifting global demand. Without timely access to capital, these requirements can limit their ability to grow or even maintain operations.MUNDI’s approach directly addresses these challenges by providing liquidity solutions designed for the dynamics of international trade and its current turmoil—enabling companies to operate with speed, certainty, and strategic flexibility.“SMEs in Mexico are operating in one of the most complex trade environments in recent years. The reconfiguration of supply chains due to T-MEC and regulatory volatility demand agility—and that quickness is impossible without access to the right kind of capital,” said Martín Pustilnick, Co-founder and CEO of MUNDI. “At MUNDI, we see financing not as a transaction, but as a strategic tool that empowers exporters to grow.”The importance of financing becomes even clearer when considering its impact. Data from the Mexican Banking Association (ABM) shows that companies with access to financing achieve significantly stronger performance: seven times more investment, six times more revenue, five times more production, and four times more employment compared to those without it.For SMEs seeking to integrate into or expand within global value chains, access to capital can mean the difference between scaling successfully or being left behind.Recognizing this, MUNDI has strengthened its commitment to the SME ecosystem through strategic partnerships. In August 2025, the company signed an agreement with CANACINTRA to expand credit access and promote financial education, innovation, and market diversification. Later, in November, it partnered with CLAUMET to support over 120 automotive SMEs with tailored financing solutions and specialized training, reinforcing their competitiveness ahead of USMCA revisions and ongoing supply chain shifts.These initiatives reflect a broader vision: ensuring that no company with export potential is excluded from global markets due to lack of capital. By offering immediate, flexible, and reliable liquidity, MUNDI enables exporters to bridge working capital gaps, absorb payment cycles, and seize growth opportunities in real time.At a moment when Mexico has the opportunity to consolidate its role as a high-value manufacturing and export hub, specialized financing is no longer optional—it is essential. For SMEs, it represents the foundation for resilience, competitiveness, and sustained growth in the global economy.About MUNDIMUNDI is a fintech company that empowers businesses in Mexico to scale their export operations through specialized international trade financing solutions. Over six years, MUNDI has supported nearly 600 companies, facilitating transactions to more than 50 countries and exceeding $2.5 billion in volume. The company is backed by global investors and partners, including USV, Haymaker Ventures, FJ Labs, GMO, Upper90, Base10, J.P. Morgan, SVB (a division of First Citizens), Allianz, and Coface.

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