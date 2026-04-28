ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results – March 2026

28 April 2026

Compared with February 2026:

median consumer perceptions of inflation over the past 12 months as well as median inflation expectations for the next 12 months and for three years ahead all increased significantly, while median inflation expectations for five years increased slightly;

expectations for nominal income growth over the next 12 months remained unchanged, while expectations for spending growth over the next 12 months increased;

expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months became more negative, while the expected unemployment rate in 12 months’ time increased;

expectations for growth in the price of homes over the next 12 months increased, as did expectations for mortgage interest rates in 12 months’ time.

Inflation

In March, the median rate of perceived inflation over the previous 12 months increased to 3.5%, from 3.0% in February. Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months and expectations for inflation three years ahead, which both stood at 2.5% in February, increased in March to 4.0% and 3.0% respectively. Inflation expectations for five years ahead also increased in March, to 2.4%, from 2.3% in February. Uncertainty about inflation expectations over the next 12 months increased in March. Respondents in lower-income quintiles continued to report on average slightly higher inflation perceptions and short-horizon expectations than those in higher-income quintiles, a trend observed since 2023. However, the broad evolution of inflation perceptions and expectations remained closely aligned across income groups, with all income groups reporting increased inflation perceptions and one year ahead expectations in March. Younger respondents (aged 18-34) continued to report lower inflation perceptions and expectations than older respondents (aged 35-54 and 55-70).



Income and consumption

Consumers’ nominal income growth expectations over the next 12 months remained unchanged in March compared with February, at 1.2%. Meanwhile, perceived nominal spending growth over the previous 12 months increased to 5.1%, from 4.6% in February. Expected nominal spending growth over the next 12 months increased to 4.1%, from 3.5% in February, the highest level since May 2023, with respondents in the lowest three income quintiles expecting slightly higher spending growth expectations than those in the highest two quintiles.



Economic growth and labour market

Economic growth expectations for the next 12 months became more negative, decreasing to -2.1% in March, from -0.9% in February. Also, expectations for the unemployment rate 12 months ahead increased to 11.3% in March, from 10.8% in February. As observed in previous months, lower-income households expected the highest unemployment rate 12 months ahead (13.7%), while higher-income households expected the lowest rate (9.7%). Consumers continued to expect the future unemployment rate to be slightly higher than the perceived current unemployment rate (10.6%), suggesting a broadly stable labour market outlook.



Housing and credit access

Consumers expected the price of their home to increase by 3.7% over the next 12 months, compared with 3.6% in February. As in previous months, home price growth expectations in the lowest income quintile (3.9%) remained higher on average than in the highest quintile (3.6%). Expectations for mortgage interest rates over the next 12 months increased to 4.9% in March, from 4.7% in February. As in previous months, lower-income households expected the highest mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead (5.5%), while higher-income households expected the lowest rates (4.3%). The net percentage of households reporting a tightening (relative to those reporting an easing) of access to credit over the previous 12 months increased, reaching a level last seen in April 2024. Similarly, the net percentage of households expecting tighter credit conditions (relative to those expecting an easing) over the next 12 months rose to the highest level since January 2024.



The microdata underlying the aggregate results are available in the Data and methodological information section of the Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) web page.

The release of the CES results for April is scheduled for 1 June 2026.

For media queries, please contact: Benoit Deeg, tel.: +49 172 1683704.

Notes